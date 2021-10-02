New logos unveiled for 60W and 240W USB-C products

New logos unveiled for 60W and 240W USB-C products0
There is a group that decides various standards relating to USB technology and it is called the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). The group has introduced new logos to place on the cables and packaging for these cables, hosts, devices, and chargers. that could help consumers differentiate between USB-C products that support 60W and those that support 240W of power as defined by the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 specification.
The executive adds, "With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers."
The USB-IF stated in its release that it "reminds consumers to purchase certified products from trusted sources that display USB-IF Certified Logos on packaging, product briefs, or the device, charger, and cable itself."