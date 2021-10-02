New logos unveiled for 60W and 240W USB-C products

There is a group that decides various standards relating to USB technology and it is called the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). The group has introduced new logos to place on the cables and packaging for these cables, hosts, devices, and chargers. that could help consumers differentiate between USB-C products that support 60W and those that support 240W of power as defined by the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 specification.





At the same time, logos for certified USB4 products have also been updated to "unify" the branding of the Certified USB Logo Program. Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO, says, "With the new higher power capabilities enabled by the USB PD 3.1 Specification, which unlocks up to 240W over a USB Type-C cable and connector, USB-IF saw an opportunity to further strengthen and simplify its Certified Logo Program for the end-user.





The executive adds, "With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers."







The USB-IF stated in its release that it "reminds consumers to purchase certified products from trusted sources that display USB-IF Certified Logos on packaging, product briefs, or the device, charger, and cable itself."





USB-C is the charging and data transfer port found on the vast majority of newer Android phones. Android manufacturers are also pushing the envelope of quick charging with the Xiaomi 11T Pro offering 120W fast charging along with the Vivo iQOO 7. The latter fully replenishes a 4000mAh battery in just 18 minutes. That is less time than the 22 minutes that it takes New York news radio station WINS to give you the whole world.

