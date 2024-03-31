Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Huawei might shock the world again as a new Kirin chip will power the P70 Art flagship model

Huawei is expected to unveil its new photography-focused (no pun intended) flagship P70 series on April 2nd and it seems that per Gizmochina, the P70, P70 Pro, and the P70 Art have all been benchmarked by Geekbench. The one model that seems to have escaped the testing was the P70 Pro+. The P70 (model number ALT-AL10) had a single-core score of 1243 and a multi-core score of 3840. The P70 Pro (ALN-A80) tallied 1348 and 4114 for its single-core and multi-core scores respectively. The P70 Art (MNA-AL00) scored 1784 (single-core) and 4589 (multi-core).

The benchmark tests did shine some light on the controversial Kirin 9000s SoC produced by SMIC using its 7nm process node. The P70 and P70 Pro will both be powered by this chipset, the same one that Huawei surprised the world with when it introduced the Mate 60 series last year. U.S. restrictions are supposed to prevent Huawei from obtaining chips that support 5G and the Kirin 9000s does so. U.S. lawmakers are reportedly investigating how SMIC, China's largest foundry, produced the SoC.

So the chip powering the P70 and P70 Pro has a 12-core configuration made up of two high-performance CPU cores running up to 2.62GHz, six performance CPU cores with a clock speed as high as 2.15GHz, and four efficiency CPU cores clocked up to 1.53GHz. The premium P70 Art model will apparently feature a new Kirin application processor (AP) although U.S. export rules should prevent SMIC from building any silicon components using anything more advanced than a 5nm node and even achieving that might not be possible.

The AP running the P70 Art has one CPU core with a clock speed of up to 3.19GHz, three (performance?) CPU cores clocked as fast as 2.75GHz, and four (efficiency?) cores with a clock speed as fast as 2.02GHz. The P70 Art model appearing on Geekbench is a variant sporting 12GB of RAM.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the P70 handset will offer BeiDou's satellite messaging feature. The P70 Pro and P70 Art will take this to the next level and include messaging and satellite calls via BeiDou's Tiantong 1 satellite.
