Apple's new iPhone ad promotes capability just added with iOS 16.1

With the release of iOS 16.1 early last week, iPhone users without an Apple Watch can use the Fitness+ app. That means that those owning an iPhone but not the timepiece will still be able to use the Fitness+ app to workout in the following countries where the service is available: United States, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, and the U.K.













Following a free month, the Fitness+ service is priced at $9.99 monthly or $79.99 for a year. You can share the service with up to five family members. Fitness+ has exercises for everyone from beginner to advanced, so no matter what level you're at, there are workouts that you can do.





Apple's new ad for the iPhone has been released and it is all about being able to use the Fitness+ app with just an iPhone. The ad is titled "Now all you need is iPhone" and will probably be used as a 30-second television advertisement and edited down to a 15-second spot as well. As Apple notes, "Now all you need is iPhone to subscribe and access thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga. And guided meditations. Take it further with personalized metrics from Apple Watch. Find it in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV."





The ad starts with an iPhone user pressing the Fitness+ app on a non-Pro iPhone 14 model. From that moment on, we see clips of the content that you will be able to view while using the app on the iPhone. You'll have access to various types of exercise including weights, rowing, cycling, and more. If the tagline sounds familiar, that's because it is the name of the video, "Now all you need is iPhone."







You might see this ad play during the World Series telecasts and this weekend's NFL broadcasts.

