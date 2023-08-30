Is Honor’s upcoming phone reveal going to be the talk of IFA 2023 or will it end up being just a concept?
It’s no secret that digitalization is changing how we live our lives. To be honest, one of the things I miss most about the life I used to live is going outside and window shopping and discovering new things in real life, instead of through the internet.
Not that I’d change that, because it’s way too comfortable of an option, but still.
But speaking of Android phones and things changing: Honor and its foldable phones have also made quite the impression. They are light, cheap, feature-packed and… Quite honestly, a very tempting alternative to the Z Fold 5.
Now, all of this is going to take place during this year’s IFA electronics trade show in Berlin, which is going to kick off on September 1 and then continue on until the fifth. During the event, there will be a presentation on the topic of “the convergence of technology, fashion, sustainability and lifestyle”, which includes speakers such as:
And somehow related to the topic of the means by which fashion and technology converge will be the new Honor phone. Will it be the Magic V2? Or a variation of it, like a slim or lite model? Could it be a Magic Vs 2?
TL;DR: No clue, but with the event being right around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to find out. And when we do, we’ll make sure to share what we’ve learned, especially if it happens to be more than just a fashion statement (during a consumer electronics show).
Not that I’d change that, because it’s way too comfortable of an option, but still.
And Time Magazine seems to think the same thing, but in an even broader stroke, which I can’t help but agree with. How did we all use to paint and design? Canvas, prints, pencils? Now, apps and awesome tech devices have replaced that. Even most Android phones on the market can get the job done nowadays!
But speaking of Android phones and things changing: Honor and its foldable phones have also made quite the impression. They are light, cheap, feature-packed and… Quite honestly, a very tempting alternative to the Z Fold 5.
But you know what? Phones are also a fashion statement nowadays. And that may be why Honor is partnering with Time to present a brand new concept phone.
Digitalization is rapidly changing the way we design, shop, and experience the world. Hear from some of fashion's top minds when our full video premieres at IFA Berlin 2023 with @Honorglobal#UnfoldTomorrowsLifestyle#HONORIFA2023— TIME (@TIME) August 28, 2023
Sponsored by Honor pic.twitter.com/ANVU4OcMbR
Now, all of this is going to take place during this year’s IFA electronics trade show in Berlin, which is going to kick off on September 1 and then continue on until the fifth. During the event, there will be a presentation on the topic of “the convergence of technology, fashion, sustainability and lifestyle”, which includes speakers such as:
- Giles Deacon – Couture Designer at Giles Deacon Group
- Bram Van Diepen – Design Director, BURBERRY Menswear
- Anne-Marie Tomchak – journalist, broadcaster and former Vogue Editor
- Lola Ogunnaike – Time Brand Editor
And somehow related to the topic of the means by which fashion and technology converge will be the new Honor phone. Will it be the Magic V2? Or a variation of it, like a slim or lite model? Could it be a Magic Vs 2?
Or will this just end up being a concept phone that isn’t really available for purchase, but more so a fashion statement for the sake of, well… Being a fashion statement, during a consumer electronics show!
TL;DR: No clue, but with the event being right around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to find out. And when we do, we’ll make sure to share what we’ve learned, especially if it happens to be more than just a fashion statement (during a consumer electronics show).
Things that are NOT allowed: