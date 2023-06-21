The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional





The old Google Weather was a cartoonish application that starred the Google Weather Frog named "Froggy." Three tabs at the top of the page allowed users to see the weather for "Today," "Tomorrow," and over the next "10 days." The new look-Google Weather eliminates the tabs and shows the hourly forecast for the current day and the 10-day forecast on the same page.











The new Google Weather looks amazing on phones!



Scrolling down, the user will be able to see how fast the wind is blowing at the moment, the humidity, the UV index (which measures radiation from the sun and guides you when it comes to the application of sunscreen), and the barometric pressure. Scrolling down a little more will show you the day's sunrise and sunset. Hourly details can be seen for Precipitation, Wind, and Humidity by tapping on the three tabs at the top of the "Hourly details" section.

You can even dig deeper into each day of the 10-day forecast to learn the expected high and low temperatures, the hourly forecasts, maximum wind, maximum UV, average humidity, and the Sunrise and sunset for each of those 10 days. And there is even good news for "Froggy" fans. While the cartoon amphibian no longer gets a full page, he gets about a quarter of the screen at the top of the application.



