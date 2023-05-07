Google Weather app for Android is getting a Material You redesign



The current weather app offered by Google is brighter and more colorful than most data-heavy weather apps. And Google Weather also gives you weather forecasts as far as 10 days in advance. But perhaps the thing that the Google Weather app is known for the most is the cute illustration that stars a frog on most of the page when you have the app on the "Today" tab.





On the "Tomorrow" tab, you see a graph with the hourly temperature over the 24 hours from 7 am the next day to 7 am the following day. There is additional data showing precipitation and wind forecasts over the same period. The final tab, as we mentioned, shows the forecast for the next 10 days.





But with the upcoming Material You redesign, which 9to5 Google says was tweeted by an undisclosed Googler today, the tabs are gone and all of the data is placed on a single page that shows the hourly forecast and the 10-day forecast. Se we would assume (which usually is a potentially lethal endeavor) that the rest of the data that normally would show up under the "Tomorrow" tab can be viewed by scrolling down on the page.









The cute illustration still appears, but it only takes up a small amount of the real estate right below the current temperature, current weather conditions, and the day's high and low temperatures. In a way, it makes the Google Weather app look a little like the dime-a-dozen weather apps available from the Play Store.







Now I have a habit of collecting weather apps like Pokemon cards although, to be honest, when I want to know the current conditions and latest forecast, I usually stick with the big names like The Weather Channel ( iOS Android ) and AccuWeather ( iOS Android ). Still, you might like to have a 10-day forecast to glance at, especially now that the warm weather is beginning to show up. The Google Weather app is available for Android users and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link





When the new Material You version of the Google Weather app will be disseminated is unknown, but as soon as it does appear, we will update this story.

