New Google VPN service seeing some hiccups as some Pixel users have yet to receive it

By
New Google VPN service seeing some hiccups as some Pixel users have yet to receive it
Image credit — PhoneArena

Google recently announced the discontinuation of its VPN by Google One service, planning to replace it with a new VPN by Google service designed specifically for Pixel users. However, the transition has hit a snag, leaving some users frustrated and scrambling for alternative solutions.

Discontent has been brewing on Reddit as numerous Pixel owners have voiced their concerns about the new VPN service. Some users have reported encountering error messages when trying to activate the VPN, while others have stated that the VPN toggle is simply missing from their device settings altogether. This lack of functionality leaves them without access to a VPN service, potentially exposing their online activity and data to unwanted snooping on public Wi-Fi networks.

The issue seems to primarily affect the Pixel 7 series, including the Pixel 7a, as well as the Pixel 8 range. It's also likely that some Pixel Fold owners may be experiencing similar problems.

According to reporting by Android Authority, some Reddit users have speculated that the lack of access to the VPN by Google service might be tied to the June update not yet being rolled out by their carriers. However, other users have reported receiving the update but still facing issues with the VPN. This inconsistency suggests that the issue may be more widespread than initially thought, and it could potentially be caused by a glitch in the VPN app itself or compatibility issues between the app and certain Pixel devices or software versions.

It's worth noting that this issue appears to be limited to a subset of Pixel users, and many others have successfully transitioned to the new VPN service without any issues. Google has not yet commented on the reported issues, but it's likely that they are working on a fix for those affected. In the meantime, Pixel users who are experiencing difficulties with the new VPN service may want to explore alternative VPN options or wait for Google to address the issue, which should hopefully be soon.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

