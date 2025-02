New Google Translate feature will let you tweak translations like never before

Soon, you will be able to tweak translation the way you want. | Image credit – Android Authority





Also, it looks like you are not just stuck with preset choices. You can type in your own request – something like "make it sound more fun," for example – and the AI will adjust accordingly. It is basically like chatting with Gemini or another AI chatbot, but right inside Google Translate.On top of that, this new feature goes the extra mile by adding cultural notes, grammar breakdowns, and regional differences, giving you a better understanding of how translations shift depending on the language and location.And if you're unsure about pronunciation, just hit the sound icon to hear it spoken aloud. Plus, Google is letting users rate translations with thumbs up and thumbs down, so you can help improve the feature over time.This feature isn't live just yet, but Google is expected to roll it out in a future update. Honestly, I think it's going to be a great upgrade since it makes translations feel more personalized. The best part? It should be available to everyone, no matter what phone they're using. I mean, you won't need the latest Galaxy flagship with fancy Galaxy AI features like Live Translate just to have smoother conversations with people who speak a different language.