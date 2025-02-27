GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

New Google Translate feature will let you tweak translations like never before

Google has tons of services, and chances are you use at least one of them every day. In my opinion, Google Translate is one of the most useful free tools out there – it opens up a whole world of information and makes connecting with people so much easier. And now, it looks like Translate is about to get even better.

A new report reveals that Google is ready to level up its Translate app with a cool new AI feature. Soon, after you enter your text for translation, you'll spot a new "Ask a Follow-up" button at the bottom of the results. Tapping it brings up a bunch of AI-powered options to make your translation experience even better.

For starters, when you tap the "Ask a Follow-up" button, it will explain the meaning behind the words, offering extra context so you can see how the AI came up with that specific result.

However, I think the real game-changer here is the variety of options you get. You can tweak the translation to be, for example, more formal, casual or simplified. There's also a "Rephrase" option, regional variations, and more, letting you customize the translation based on what you need.

Soon, you will be able to tweak translation the way you want. | Image credit – Android Authority

Also, it looks like you are not just stuck with preset choices. You can type in your own request – something like "make it sound more fun," for example – and the AI will adjust accordingly. It is basically like chatting with Gemini or another AI chatbot, but right inside Google Translate.

On top of that, this new feature goes the extra mile by adding cultural notes, grammar breakdowns, and regional differences, giving you a better understanding of how translations shift depending on the language and location.

And if you're unsure about pronunciation, just hit the sound icon to hear it spoken aloud. Plus, Google is letting users rate translations with thumbs up and thumbs down, so you can help improve the feature over time.

This feature isn't live just yet, but Google is expected to roll it out in a future update. Honestly, I think it's going to be a great upgrade since it makes translations feel more personalized. The best part? It should be available to everyone, no matter what phone they're using. I mean, you won't need the latest Galaxy flagship with fancy Galaxy AI features like Live Translate just to have smoother conversations with people who speak a different language.
Tsveta Ermenkova
