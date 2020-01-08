Android Google

Hey Google, read it! New Assistant feature turns any long text into translated audiobook

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 08, 2020, 2:17 AM

Google is previewing new features of its Assistant virtual butler software during the CES expo times, and one of these. dubbed Read it with Google Assistant, was given a special attention in a blog post today.

In addition to the instant Interpreter function that Google rolled out to Assistant not long ago, it is now giving the butler a soothing voice with which to read longform articles you may encounter here and there.

This option will effectively manage to turn any sizeable text into an audiobook, and is activated by the "Hey Google, read it!" or "Hey Google, read this page!" commands, simple as that. Coupled with the Interpreter mode, Google Assistant can now read and translate into more than 42 languages simultaneously, too. 

Previously, automated reading efforts sounded robotic and tiring to listen to, so for the new feature to take off, Google has paid special attention to the intonation, deriving from "new voice datasets to create more expressive and more natural sounding voices." 

The other new thing that may be coming to Assistant that Google announced has been a personal pet peeve of ours, namely automatic scrolling. Google promises to add this at a later date, and even highlight the text read so that it is easier to follow.

What do you think, will you be using the "Hey Google, read it!" command often if it works as it is advertised in Google's promo video above?

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless