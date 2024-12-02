Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
Update for the Android version of the Gmail app can make your email address more secure

The Gmail app icon is the focus with the "M" icon filled in with Google's colors of blue, red, yellow, and green.
It doesn't seem like a big deal, but there is a change coming to the Android version of the Gmail app that could prevent the accidental spread of some email addresses. Google wrote last week in a blog, "When writing an email in the Gmail app on your Android device, you can now drag and drop contacts in the addressee fields." Now you're probably wondering how this makes the Android Gmail app more secure and I will tell you now.

Let's say a company is sending out a press release about a new phone and sends it out to media contacts mistakenly using the Carbon Copy (cc) option instead of the Blind Carbon Copy (bcc) option. The latter hides the list of email addresses receiving the press release while the former displays all of them to recipients of the email. To reiterate, if the CC field is mistakenly used, it exposes the email address of everyone who received the press release; this list might include some media contacts who prefer not to have their work email address revealed to others.

Users of the Android Gmail app are getting a new feature that might keep recipient's email addresses more secure. | Image credit-Google

Allowing the sender to drag and drop between the "to," "cc," and "bcc" fields, might make him/her more focused on making sure that the email addresses of the recipients are being placed in the "bcc" field. Additionally, being able to drag and drop could keep the sender's attention focused better than if he/she simply typed names into a field. You might be able to prevent someone who wasn't supposed to receive a press release or other emailed information from getting added to the list and receive it.

You don't have to be a tech writer to appreciate this new feature. If you're on a sales list and the company accidentally puts your address in the Carbon Copy field instead of the Blind Carbon Copy field, you might not be very happy having your personal email address broadcast like that.

The new drag-and-drop feature should be fully disseminated by December 14th according to Google. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and most important of all, users with personal Google accounts which probably includes you.
