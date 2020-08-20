Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung introduces hidden features for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 20, 2020, 7:46 PM
Samsung introduced both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra earlier this month. The new heavyweights are supposed to start shipping tomorrow and Samsung has released a guide revealing five hidden tips and tricks for the new phones. One of these new features is an improved Single Take experience. Powered by AI, Single Take allows a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra user to simultaneously snap up to 14 types of photos and videos within 5 to 15 seconds of capture time.

You can enable Single Take by enabling it from the menu options that appear after the camera app is open. Tapping the timer and sliding the bar sets the capture time between 5 and 15
seconds. When you're ready to take a picture, tap on the shutter button and pan around. The camera will automatically capture the best photos. When done, tapping on the thumbnail preview will show your optimized results. One of the new things that you can do with Single Take is choose a background color for portraits. By doing this, you can choose a background color that really makes the subject of your portrait stand out more.



So let's say you're having a dinner party at your home. Actually, we wouldn't suggest hosting any big party at home with coronavirus still an issue. But to illustrate this next feature, let's say that you have people over and they keep asking you for your Wi-Fi password. With the Galaxy Note 20 series, you can share your password without having to be constantly asked to do so. And when you're searching for the fastest or most stable Wi-Fi signal to connect your new Galaxy Note 20 series phone to, the device will show the quality and speed of the Wi-Fi network options you have to choose from. Underneath the name of each Wi-Fi network you'll see descriptions like "fast" or "very fast." Select the fastest Wi-Fi network for your phone.


With the Galaxy Note 20 family, you can now share your new favorite song with your best friend. With your Note, turn on Music Share, select your pal's Galaxy Buds, and both your buds and the buds belonging to your best friend will play the same tunes. Another new feature allows you to switch from streaming video over the display on your phone to the screen on your television by telling Bixby to "Play this show on TV." You can switch back from viewing the show on your television back to the phone by stating, "Play this show on mobile again." Bixby voice control also gives you the power to skip a scene, rewind to view a scene again or pause the playback. And if you request a title from Bixby and ask very nicely, Bixby will find it for you.


You might not need all of these new capabilities, but it is nice to know that these features are available to use with your new Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The former carries a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in U.S. markets. Elsewhere, the Exynos 990 is running the show paired with 8GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. A triple-camera setup is on back including a 12MP primary, an ultra-wide and a telephoto camera. A 4300mAh battery keeps the lights on.

