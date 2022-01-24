Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Google

A new Chromecast device with Google TV is in the works, says recent report

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
A new Chromecast device with Google TV is in the works, says recent report
It’s been almost a year and a half since Google launched a new version of its Chromecast streaming device. That was back in September of 2020 when the first Chromecast with Google TV got introduced. It featured a new software experience, a better chip, 2GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage.

The world of tech moves quickly, even just a year counts as a long time. In other words, the current Chromecast with Google TV is already starting to feel outdated when you look at its specs. It seems Google is well aware of that, though, as the folks at 9to5Google have stumbled upon a new Android device that the company is working on in an APK teardown.

The codename for this new device is Boreal, which was discovered to be in the same family as the current Chromecast with Google TV, nicknamed Sabrina. Another piece of evidence supporting the theory that this is a Chromecast device is Boreal’s direct connection to the Google TV software that the current model is running on.


Sadly, there is no other juicy information about this alleged future Chromecast device to come out of the APK teardown. Its specifications are still unknown, although 9to5Google suspects it could probably come with support for the Av1 format. That would be only logical, as Google requires it from all Android TV devices launched after March 2021.

The current Chromecast with Google TV is not capable of AV1 video decoding. It comes with a quad-core Amlogic S905D3G chip and supports 4K HDR10+ footage and the Dolby Vision format. Maybe this mysterious new Chromecast will come with even better HDR support and will be able to handle 8K resolutions.

Do you own a Chromecast device? If so, what do you wish it had, and what do you want the next version to include? Would you be willing to upgrade to it?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event to include an iPad Air 5 and new Macs
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event to include an iPad Air 5 and new Macs
The Dimensity 9000 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5 showdown
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Dimensity 9000 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5 showdown
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 more info: specs leak reveals a heavy-hitter in the works
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 more info: specs leak reveals a heavy-hitter in the works
Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!
-48%
Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why
AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless