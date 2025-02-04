Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

There is a new browser that reminds you to breathe, stretch, and take a break from the screen

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A screenshot of the Opera Air web browser.
Opera, the Norway-based browser maker, has introduced Opera Air – a browser designed with mindfulness and mental well-being in mind. It comes packed with features like break reminders, breathing exercises, and a selection of relaxing soundscapes to help users stay focused and unwind.
 
Users can choose from four break modes: breathing exercises, neck stretches, meditation, and a "full body scan." While breathing exercises and meditation aim to reduce stress, neck exercises help relieve muscle tension. The full body scan is a guided meditation that encourages users to focus on different parts of the body and the sensations they feel.
 
Breaks can last anywhere from three to 15 minutes and can be taken on demand or set on a timer. For now, Opera Air's guided exercises are only available in English, but the company is working on adding voiceovers in more languages.

The web is beautiful but it can be chaotic and overwhelming. We decided to look at science-backed ways to help our users navigate it in a way that makes them feel and function better.
– Mohamed Salah, Opera's senior director of product, February 2024

Opera has gone for a fresh, lightweight design with a semi-transparent theme. In the floating sidebar, you'll find a break reminder tool along with the new Boosts feature, which mixes music, ambient sounds, and binaural beats to help improve focus. The sidebar also includes shortcuts to Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as quick access to Opera's ChatGPT-powered Aria AI assistant, for which iPhones recently got a customizable widget.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Opera

The "Take a Break" feature works like a battery meter, showing three bars that slowly fade to grey if you are using the browser for too long. You can set your own time limit for continuous use, and when that's up, the indicator drops to let you know it's time to take a break. Of course, if you don't want this reminder, you can turn it off completely.



Opera Air adds to the growing lineup of Opera browsers, joining the classic Opera and the gaming-oriented Opera GX. Like its siblings, it comes with a built-in ad blocker and free VPN. You can download Air now for free on Mac or Windows, and fingers crossed for a mobile version in the near future.

This minimalist browser really serves as a reminder that sometimes we need to step back from the online world, even if we're still connected. I've given it a quick try, and I think it definitely offers a refreshingly distraction-free experience.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless