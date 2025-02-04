There is a new browser that reminds you to breathe, stretch, and take a break from the screen

Video credit – Opera

The "Take a Break" feature works like a battery meter, showing three bars that slowly fade to grey if you are using the browser for too long. You can set your own time limit for continuous use, and when that's up, the indicator drops to let you know it's time to take a break. Of course, if you don't want this reminder, you can turn it off completely.



This minimalist browser really serves as a reminder that sometimes we need to step back from the online world, even if we're still connected. I've given it a quick try, and I think it definitely offers a refreshingly distraction-free experience.

Opera Air adds to the growing lineup of Opera browsers, joining the classic Opera and the gaming-oriented Opera GX. Like its siblings, it comes with a built-in ad blocker and free VPN. You can download Air now for free on Mac or Windows, and fingers crossed for a mobile version in the near future.