Apple certifies a ton of new iPhone 12 models





Now, whether all of those will divided by 4G and 5G connectivity versions, or there will simply be models for different carriers and network standards, remains to be seen, but apple has certified no less than nine new models for the fall.





That's right, there are now filings for nine iPhone models we've never encountered before listed in the EEC certification database - A2172, A2176, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411 - tips MySmartPrice





The first two are expected to be the 5.4" iPhone 12 and 6.1" 12 Max, while the rest will most likely be the Pro versions divided by connectivity, storage, carrier, or whatever model category Apple has fancied. In any case, there are way too many new models listed, so we hope that the 5.4-incher will materialize in the end for the nostalgic types who still remember smaller iPhones with big capabilities.



