Apple certifies a ton of new iPhone 12 models

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 11, 2020, 6:26 AM
Apple will be releasing no less than four new iPhone 12 models this fall, and that doesn't even take into account their modem variations for different regions and carriers. Besides the new iPhone Se issued in the spring, in 2020 Apple will have one entry-level 6.1" iPhone 12 with low-res display and two cameras, one smaller 5.4" model, again with two cameras, and 6.1" and 6.7" 12 Pro and Max models with three cameras, all with OLED displays.

Now, whether all of those will divided by 4G and 5G connectivity versions, or there will simply be models for different carriers and network standards, remains to be seen, but apple has certified no less than nine new models for the fall.

That's right, there are now filings for nine iPhone models we've never encountered before listed in the EEC certification database - A2172, A2176, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411 - tips MySmartPrice

The first two are expected to be the 5.4" iPhone 12 and 6.1" 12 Max, while the rest will most likely be the Pro versions divided by connectivity, storage, carrier, or whatever model category Apple has fancied. In any case, there are way too many new models listed, so we hope that the 5.4-incher will materialize in the end for the nostalgic types who still remember smaller iPhones with big capabilities.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

