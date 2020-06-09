T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Cricket

Check out Apple's new iPhone 11 case colors with matching Watch bands

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 09, 2020, 5:47 AM
Check out Apple's new iPhone 11 case colors with matching Watch bands
Apple just outed a pop-up website extolling the virtues of the iPhone/Apple Watch relationship , where it details how you can answer calls or reply to messages directly from the Watch without even taking out your iPhone, and other cool things these two can do together.

As if to celebrate that symbiosis further, the official iPhone 11 series case collection by Apple just got enlarged by new entrants, as four fresh new colors got introduced to the general buying public. Well, Apple does this every spring, but this year the circumstances have been extreme, so the spring chickens roosted into matching summer outfits.

It has become customary for Apple's cases, but here soft microfiber clothing lines the interior again to prevent abrasions while the external soft-touch finish helps with the traction in your hand. Apple is quick to add that you can keep your wireless charging habits through the case, too.

New iPhone 11 case colors


Apple has no less than three new $35 Silicone cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Adding to the Cactus, Grapefruit and Surf Blue roster, now come the Seafoam, Linen Blue and... Vitamin C cases. 


Don't ask us exactly how many shades you go down on the color chart to get to Linen Blue, or why is Vitamin C orange-y, though. With the new jolly case option colors, Apple now has eight hue to choose from for the iPhone 11 silicone family, and the prices are the same as the existing colors, of course, for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple's official wrappers come with a snug fit around all buttons but leave the bottom exposed for the sake of less bulk.

New Apple Watch color bands


Apple is giving some summer love to current and future Apple Watch owners, too, updating the available palette of its $49 sports bands with a number of colors in every category. Three of those seem designed to match the new iPhone 11 series case color options, but there are is one extracurricular addition, too, the salt-of-the-earth Coastal Gray, making a full 19 hues out of the strapping roster.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
iPhone 11 on
$675 Apple iPhone 11 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: slow-motion video comparison
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless