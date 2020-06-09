Check out Apple's new iPhone 11 case colors with matching Watch bands
Apple just outed a pop-up website extolling the virtues of the iPhone/Apple Watch relationship , where it details how you can answer calls or reply to messages directly from the Watch without even taking out your iPhone, and other cool things these two can do together.
New iPhone 11 case colors
Apple has no less than three new $35 Silicone cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Adding to the Cactus, Grapefruit and Surf Blue roster, now come the Seafoam, Linen Blue and... Vitamin C cases.
Don't ask us exactly how many shades you go down on the color chart to get to Linen Blue, or why is Vitamin C orange-y, though. With the new jolly case option colors, Apple now has eight hue to choose from for the iPhone 11 silicone family, and the prices are the same as the existing colors, of course, for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple's official wrappers come with a snug fit around all buttons but leave the bottom exposed for the sake of less bulk.
New Apple Watch color bands
Apple is giving some summer love to current and future Apple Watch owners, too, updating the available palette of its $49 sports bands with a number of colors in every category. Three of those seem designed to match the new iPhone 11 series case color options, but there are is one extracurricular addition, too, the salt-of-the-earth Coastal Gray, making a full 19 hues out of the strapping roster.