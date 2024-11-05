If you have anger issues (or you're sluggish), Apple Intelligence might be perfect for you
Apple has come up with two more videos – this time around, the ads are about their Apple Intelligence.
Cupertino's much talked-about set of AI features that was supposed to come with the iPhone 16 (but didn't) is the star in "Change your tone" and "Catch up quick", as the videos are titled.
The two ads are focused on Apple's Mac computers, but you can use your imagination and see how these stories could translate to the iPhone, or iPad.
"Change your tone" is a 68-second clip, where we get to meet this office worker – balding, wearing glasses, with an absurd mustache, and the obligatory bland sweater. When he gets to the climax of his day – the moment where he goes to the fridge to have a yogurt – he is suddenly thrown down the abyss of negative emotion.
Our protagonist apparently has the impulse control of a three-year-old, but he knows darn well that he'll be frowned upon if he bursts out in the middle of the hall. So, instead of trying a de-escalation technique to calm himself down – and, you know, go and have a talk with the person who has probably stolen his yogurt – he sits down in front of his computer.
Our protagonist writes a letter.
An angry letter, to put it mildly. His lip is shaking, his eyes are almost watering, he's trembling with righteous anger. He wishes only the worst to the yogurt thief. He writes IN CAPS LOCK, which goes to show that he's really furious.
Then, our short-fused friend suddenly sees a teddy bear with a "Find Your Kindness" t-shirt on it. He's going through another midday catharsis, so instead of sending the message to all his colleagues, he rewrites the letter in a friendly tone, using Apple Intelligence.
That's amazing. Crime rate drops to zero. Just use Apple Intelligence.
The other video is called "Catch up quick" and that's what I intend to do here.
Our protagonist is in an important company meeting, but he's not paying any attention. Naturally, his boss asks him a question about the discussed topic. It's clear that he doesn't have anything to say. He can't tell up from down.
So, he lies. When his boss asks him to brief everyone at the table on "the perspectives", he goes for it.
Long story short, he uses Apple Intelligence to summarize the discussed documents. He gets back on track.
So, remember, folks, you don't have to read, you don't have to pay attention, or get in-depth. You can summarize it all and use the free time to be lethargic all you want. At the end of the day, you'll get promoted. Just like it does in the movies, or in Big Tech's advertisement clips.
The sun is shining, the world has changed, a female co-worker of his shows up at his desk, returning him the stolen yogurt. It's because she's touched by his beautiful words.
The other video is called "Catch up quick" and that's what I intend to do here.
Our protagonist is in an important company meeting, but he's not paying any attention. Naturally, his boss asks him a question about the discussed topic. It's clear that he doesn't have anything to say. He can't tell up from down.
So, he lies. When his boss asks him to brief everyone at the table on "the perspectives", he goes for it.
Long story short, he uses Apple Intelligence to summarize the discussed documents. He gets back on track.
So, remember, folks, you don't have to read, you don't have to pay attention, or get in-depth. You can summarize it all and use the free time to be lethargic all you want. At the end of the day, you'll get promoted. Just like it does in the movies, or in Big Tech's advertisement clips.
