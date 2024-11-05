Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

If you have anger issues (or you're sluggish), Apple Intelligence might be perfect for you

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple devices using Apple Intelligence.
Apple has come up with two more videos – this time around, the ads are about their Apple Intelligence.

Cupertino's much talked-about set of AI features that was supposed to come with the iPhone 16 (but didn't) is the star in "Change your tone" and "Catch up quick", as the videos are titled.

The two ads are focused on Apple's Mac computers, but you can use your imagination and see how these stories could translate to the iPhone, or iPad.

The common denominator in "Change your tone" and "Catch up quick" is that the story unfolds at the workplace.

Video Thumbnail


"Change your tone" is a 68-second clip, where we get to meet this office worker – balding, wearing glasses, with an absurd mustache, and the obligatory bland sweater. When he gets to the climax of his day – the moment where he goes to the fridge to have a yogurt – he is suddenly thrown down the abyss of negative emotion.

The yogurt is gone. Again.

Our protagonist apparently has the impulse control of a three-year-old, but he knows darn well that he'll be frowned upon if he bursts out in the middle of the hall. So, instead of trying a de-escalation technique to calm himself down – and, you know, go and have a talk with the person who has probably stolen his yogurt – he sits down in front of his computer.

Our protagonist writes a letter.

An angry letter, to put it mildly. His lip is shaking, his eyes are almost watering, he's trembling with righteous anger. He wishes only the worst to the yogurt thief. He writes IN CAPS LOCK, which goes to show that he's really furious.

Then, our short-fused friend suddenly sees a teddy bear with a "Find Your Kindness" t-shirt on it. He's going through another midday catharsis, so instead of sending the message to all his colleagues, he rewrites the letter in a friendly tone, using Apple Intelligence.

The sun is shining, the world has changed, a female co-worker of his shows up at his desk, returning him the stolen yogurt. It's because she's touched by his beautiful words.

Recommended Stories
That's amazing. Crime rate drops to zero. Just use Apple Intelligence.

Video Thumbnail


The other video is called "Catch up quick" and that's what I intend to do here.

Our protagonist is in an important company meeting, but he's not paying any attention. Naturally, his boss asks him a question about the discussed topic. It's clear that he doesn't have anything to say. He can't tell up from down.

So, he lies. When his boss asks him to brief everyone at the table on "the perspectives", he goes for it.

Long story short, he uses Apple Intelligence to summarize the discussed documents. He gets back on track.

So, remember, folks, you don't have to read, you don't have to pay attention, or get in-depth. You can summarize it all and use the free time to be lethargic all you want. At the end of the day, you'll get promoted. Just like it does in the movies, or in Big Tech's advertisement clips.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless