iOS Android Apps Games Coronavirus

Angry Birds took flight in the first quarter of 2020

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 29, 2020, 2:37 PM
Angry Birds took flight in the first quarter of 2020
Time flies when you're having fun, which probably explains why it is hard to believe that the Angry Birds franchise is ten years old. During this decade, game developer Rovio would muse about becoming the next Disney as images of the foul fowl were found on things like Band-Aids to board games and children's attire. A pair of movies were released and a theme park opened in China back in 2011.

Angry Birds 2 performed well during the first quarter


Has the coronavirus brought about a second wave of Angry Birds fans? Rovio today reported a 75% hike in first-quarter profit to $14.1 million despite a 6% drop in revenue to $72.3 million. In a statement, Rovio Chief Executive Kati Levoranta gave the reasons for the sharp hike in profits. "The high operating profit of the quarter was driven by the low level of user acquisition and the stability of our key games, especially Angry Birds 2. We introduced a series of updates for Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, and Sugar Blast that were well received by the players. As a result, the performance of these games improved gradually during the quarter." During the three months from January through March, games revenue declined 5% to $66.3 million.


Rovio sees Angry Birds Dream Blast continuing to grow thanks to a "strong feature roadmap focusing on improvements to long term retention and monetization" Angry Birds 2 should see updates that Rovio says will improve the performance of the game and increase engagement with core users. Revenue of Angry Birds Match, Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds Pop is declining at a "steady slow pace." As a result, Rovio has lowered or stopped investing in acquiring new users for these three games. The trio are still receiving what Rovio calls "substantial organic downloads." An organic download is one where an app is installed on a user's phone or tablet because he or she has a high level of interest in it. Since Rovio is no longer developing these titles, the active user base and revenue for those three games is expected to decline over time.

While Rovio "scaled back" user acquisition costs during the first quarter, these costs have remained flat during the beginning of the current quarter. The company says that it is ready to increase spending when it sees the opportunity to do so, such as an improvement in the performance of live games and when it launches a new game. Rovio hopes to release one to three new titles this year. The company has three games in soft launch. These games are far along the game development process and are being tested in order to see what kind of commercial potential they have. While these titles are getting closer to a potential launch, there is no guarantee that Rovio will commercially release any of the three.

The developer said that the global pandemic is having a positive effect on its business. The company said, "In our games, we have seen an increase in the number of downloads as well as user engagement and also some uptick in revenues in March and April," Rovio said in reference to the pandemic.  During the quarter, Rovio tested some new games and plans on releasing Small Town Murders in June. According to the developer, "The game is a new IP puzzle game embedded in a narrative of mysteries."

Licensing remained profitable even though revenues declined 15.9% year-over-year. The company says that it is talking with Netflix about the release of an Angry Birds animated series that would launch next year. Meanwhile, the company sent everyone home on March 12th because of the coronavirus outbreak although Rovio says that it is still hiring new talent.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Best 5G phones in USA for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked
Best 5G phones in USA for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless