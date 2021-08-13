Anker introduces iPhone 12 2-in-1 MagSafe charger PowerWave Lite: slim design, adjustable arm

Anker introduces iPhone 12 2-in-1 MagSafe charger PowerWave Lite: slim design, adjustable arm0
The new charger is a part of the PowerWave lineup, but it is a more compact and slimmed down version of Anker's PowerWave magnetic 2-in-1 stand. The new Lite version also has a more affordable price.
A cool thing about this charger is that the metal arm is adjustable, so you can angle your iPhone 12 in a comfortable position. A 5W charger for AirPods or other compatible earbuds is positioned below. Additionally, two LEDs on the charging base inform you of the charging status of your two devices.
The charger will be released on August 16.
