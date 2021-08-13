Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

Anker introduces iPhone 12 2-in-1 MagSafe charger PowerWave Lite: slim design, adjustable arm

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Anker launches iPhone 12 2-in-1 MagSafe charger Lite: slim design, adjustable arm
Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe accessory lineup is now expanding with another useful charger from Anker, that's now up for pre-order. The new 2-in-1 wireless charger is a compact MagSafe supporting charger, featuring a secondary Qi-compatible charging pad, for AirPods, for example.

Pre-order yours here:

Anker Wireless Charging Stand, PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand Lite

Pre-order at Amazon


The new charger is a part of the PowerWave lineup, but it is a more compact and slimmed down version of Anker's PowerWave magnetic 2-in-1 stand. The new Lite version also has a more affordable price.

It features a slim all-white design and a metal arm that holds the main charging pad with MagSafe for phones from the iPhone 12 series. The output tops out at 7.5W, but that is to be expected from third-party chargers.

A cool thing about this charger is that the metal arm is adjustable, so you can angle your iPhone 12 in a comfortable position. A 5W charger for AirPods or other compatible earbuds is positioned below. Additionally, two LEDs on the charging base inform you of the charging status of your two devices.

The charger will be released on August 16.

Also read:Best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories

