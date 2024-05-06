Code reveals that Apple will unveil Apple Pencil Pro tomorrow

Besides rolling out the new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines tomorrow during its "Let Loose" event starting at 7 am PT/10 am ET, Apple is expected to introduce some updated accessories. One of them is a new Magic Keyboard that has an aluminum build and will make the iPad Pro tablets look more like laptops when in use. A new version of the Apple Pencil is also expected to be announced on Tuesday morning.









If this report turns out to be true, it means that the tech giant will probably ask consumers to fork over a premium price for the "Pro" version of the Apple Pencil. The price of the second-generation Apple Pencil is $129 and it is compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation, iPad Air 4th and 5th generation, and the 6th generation iPad mini.









The original Apple Pencil is still available priced at $79 and is compatible with the Pad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation, iPad Air 4th and 5th generation, iPad 10th generation, and the iPad mini 6th generation.





It has been six years since Apple released the second generation Apple Pencil leaving the product well overdue for an update. And last year, for the first time since the late Steve Jobs unveiled the original generation iPad in 2010, Apple had no new iPad tablets to announce. Tomorrow's event will end that stretch and we expect to see new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets which will feature OLED panels for the first time on any iPad . The new iPad Pro tablets will have a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and will be powered by a powerful M4 chip with enhanced AI capabilities.





Because of the OLED panels, Apple is expected to give the new iPad Pro tablets a price hike that might price some potential buyers out of the market. To give these consumers the opportunity to buy a cheaper 12.9-inch iPad, the company will announce tomorrow that it is adding a new 12.9-inch iPad Air model to the line. This will be an LCD panel and the new unit will be priced at a more affordable price compared to the 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro. The iPad Air series (both 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch models) will also have a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and will be powered by the M2 chip.



