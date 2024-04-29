Accurate leaker says the OLED panels on the iPad Pro (2024) will be the best found on any tablet

One of the most accurate leakers around is Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). As you probably have heard by now, the new iPad Pro (2024) tablets will be the first offered by Apple equipped with OLED displays. A new report released by Young on Monday states that the OLED panels used by Apple "are expected to be by far the best OLED tablet panels on the market with LTPO, 120Hz refresh, a tandem stack and glass thinning resulting in ultra-thin and light displays with high brightness, extended battery life and long lifetime."

Samsung Display suffers low yields on double-stack 11.1-inch OLED production due to light leakage







Young's report points out that even though the 11.1-inch iPad Pro variant is lower-priced and is expected to outsell the more expensive 12.9-inch model, each month from February to May 2024, more 12.9-inch panels were produced than 11.1-inch panels. From February to May, 60% of the total panels produced were of the 12.9-inch variety which doesn't make sense if the 11.1-inch version is expected to outsell the larger-screened tablet.











As it turns out, Samsung Display has been having issues with light leaking from the tandem stack reducing yields. Since LG Display is making all of the 12.9-inch panels and is working with Samsung to supply Apple with 11.1-inch panels, it will contribute 65% of the OLED iPad Pro (2024) displays produced from February to May. The two-stack OLED displays are more durable and can be expected to last longer than single-stack OLED displays. The double-stack panels are also more energy-efficient than single-stack screens.





Samsung Display got off to a late start after having problems converting single-stack production to double-stack while it also had to deal with the light leakage. As a result, LG Display beat Samsung Display to the punch this year which doesn't happen often when the pair compete for Apple's business.

Apple to add a 12.9-inch iPad Air model to counter the pricier 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro







Besides getting OLED panels for the first time in iPad history, the new iPad Pro (2024) will move the front-facing camera to landscape orientation and these top-of-the-line tablets will be powered by either the M3 or M4 chipset. The M4 has an enhanced NPU which fits right in with Apple's focus on AI this year. Accessories should include a new Magic Keyboard made with aluminum and it features a new design that will make the iPad Pro look like a laptop when using the QWERTY.





Apple will double your iPad Air pleasure by adding a 12.9-inch model to the traditional 12.9-inch variant. The larger tablet was added to help those who want an iPad with the largest display that Apple sells but would prefer not to pay the extremely high price Apple is expected to charge for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) with the OLED panel. The iPad Air (2024) will feature LCD displays and should be powered by the M2 or M3 SoC. We should also see Apple unveil a new Apple Pencil featuring a squeeze gesture and enhanced haptic feedback.



The "Let Loose" event at which Apple will introduce the new tablets will be held on May 7th starting at 7 am PT/10 am ET. The introduction of the OLED 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) means saying goodbye to the mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro variant. But Young says that he hears that Apple will introduce a new iPad with a 12.9-inch mini-LED display during the fourth quarter of this year. Young says that this tablet could be another iPad Pro, another iPad Air, or a new iPad model.



