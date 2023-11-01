Netflix wants to fuel your binge-watching behavior by showing you less ads on the ad-supported plan









Plans for the ad-supported plan

Netflix spokesperson, Nikki Merkouris, announced today that by the end of this week, the company will delivery on its promise to also allow subscribers to download content for offline viewing. This move will make Netflix the only streaming service with an ad-supported tier that allows content downloads.









Beginning in early 2024, advertisers will have the option to allow viewers on the ad-supported tier to watch less ads. This will materialize as a new ad format that skips ads after watching three consecutive episodes, making the fourth one less disruptive to watch. This is a great way to enjoy your favorite shows without having to sit through too many commercials.





The company states that it has now amassed 15 million global monthly active users, a number that was most certainly helped by the launch of the new plan. Now, with these recent changes and the ones to come in 2024, Netflix is giving viewers a great reason to jump in to the service if they haven't already done so. With fewer ads, more relevant ads, and a less disruptive ad experience, the ad-supported plan is a great way to save money on your streaming subscription — if you don't mind the ads, that is.

Netflix is making its ad-supported plan even more attractive to subscribers by reducing the number of ads you'll see if you binge-watch. Starting in Q1 2024, after you watch three episodes of a TV show in a row, the fourth episode will be ad-free.