Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Netflix on Android may soon get a toggle to turn HDR off if you prefer SDR

By
0comments
Netflix on Android may soon get a toggle to turn HDR off if you prefer SDR
Netflix has long been committed to offering viewers the best possible experience on their respective devices, which includes embracing High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology. This feature promises richer colors, deeper blacks, and a more immersive feel for movies and TV shows that support it. However, HDR isn't always the perfect fit for every situation.

Some viewers might find that HDR is too harsh on their eyes, especially in low-light conditions. Others might be concerned about the increased battery drain that comes with HDR playback, particularly when watching on mobile devices. And let's not forget those who simply prefer the look of Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) for certain content.

Netflix seems to have heard these concerns, and they may be working on a solution. Recent findings from a deep dive into the Netflix Android app's code by Android Authority and leaker AssembleDebug have revealed hints of a potential new feature: an HDR toggle. This would allow users to seamlessly switch between HDR and SDR on the fly, tailoring their viewing experience to their preferences and circumstances.

The potential benefits of this feature are numerous. For Samsung users who have reported issues with dim HDR playback on certain devices, the ability to switch to SDR could be a significant improvement. Viewers who struggle with eye strain or prefer less intense visuals would also likely appreciate the option to choose. Additionally, the ability to disable HDR could help conserve battery life and reduce data usage, especially when streaming on mobile networks.

While this is still just a possibility, the discovery of this hidden feature in the app's code suggests that Netflix is at least exploring the idea of giving users more control over their HDR settings. If and when this feature is released, it would be a welcome addition for many Netflix subscribers, offering greater flexibility and personalization in their viewing experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless