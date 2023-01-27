Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Apps
1
Netflix is the king of streaming and that’s just a fact, as data proves it
Nielsen — a company that made audience stats its business — has come forward with new data, which proves that Netflix was the most popular streaming service in 2022. A whopping 10 of the 15 most watched shows from 2022 were exclusive to the platform.

52 billion minutes — which for the record is about 866 million hours, or over 5 million weeks, a.k.a. more than 96 thousand years — is about how much users spent on watching Stranger Things alone in 2022. Okay, slightly scary, but it's not strange in any way.

Season four gave birth to some of the most iconic moments, characters and scenes from the ultra-successful series. But you probably already know that, considering that everybody and their grandmother owns a Hellfire Club T-shirt at this point.

I bet your grandma doesn’t really play D&D though, Robert! That was a bit out of character, I’m sorry.


Here’s a quick list of the top five pieces of Netflix content from 2022:

  1. Stranger Things
  2. Cocomelon
  3. Ozark
  4. Grey’s Anatomy
  5. Gilmore Girls

But Netflix is famed for their original content, so let’s see what the top five offerings that they’ve developed are:

  1. Stranger Things
  2. Ozark
  3. Wednesday
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. Bridgerton

Quite a lot of variety! You’ve got adventure, you’ve got drama, there’s all sorts of comedy and some hammy nostalgia on the side. Regardless of the person you are, you are likely to click with at least one of these shows.

But here comes the kicker: this data excludes viewing time that users spent on PC or Mobile, due to the way Nielsen’s tracking works. As such, the estimated 27% in watch time growth is likely loads bigger.

Well, what really matters is that Stranger Things Season 5 is coming this year. It’ll be interesting to see the impact of the series finale when next year’s data comes in, but until then, we’ve got tons of new content and announcements to look forward to.
