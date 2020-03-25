Netflix goes down and is now back up as millions breathe a sigh of relief
Although there are many streaming alternatives like Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Hulu, during the current crisis with so many people stuck at home, Netflix is the service that tens of millions of shut-ins depend on for entertainment. Friends and relatives are watching movies and binge-watching television shows from separate locations and then discussing it with each other via a video chat. But many could only feel isolated and alone when Netflix went down this morning in parts of the U.S. and U.K.
A Netflix spokesman said, "Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning. The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience."
Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and some other streamers have lowered the quality of their streams in certain markets in order to reduce the demands on the internet. With much of the world stuck inside and unable to work from home, the internet is being taxed as it never has been before.