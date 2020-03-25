iOS Android Apps

Netflix goes down and is now back up as millions breathe a sigh of relief

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 25, 2020, 3:28 PM
Although there are many streaming alternatives like Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Hulu, during the current crisis with so many people stuck at home, Netflix is the service that tens of millions of shut-ins depend on for entertainment. Friends and relatives are watching movies and binge-watching television shows from separate locations and then discussing it with each other via a video chat. But many could only feel isolated and alone when Netflix went down this morning in parts of the U.S. and U.K.

The morning outage lasted only one hour but must have felt like much longer to those who could not stream their favorite Netflix fare. According to DownDetector.com, starting at 11:43 am ET, the number of complaints received about Netflix rose from 25 to peak at 1,646 by 12:43 pm. 41% of those complaining said that they could not connect to the service. 35% had issues with the video streaming and 23% said that they could not access the service via the Netflix website.


A Netflix spokesman said, "Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning. The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience."

Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and some other streamers have lowered the quality of their streams in certain markets in order to reduce the demands on the internet. With much of the world stuck inside and unable to work from home, the internet is being taxed as it never has been before.

