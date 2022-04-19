 Netflix and Exploding Kittens team up for mobile game and animated comedy series - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Games

Netflix and Exploding Kittens team up for mobile game and animated comedy series

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Netflix and Exploding Kittens team up for mobile game and animated comedy series
Netflix continues to build its library of mobile games, one of the additional perks its users benefit from when subscribing to the streaming service. Although Netflix’s offering is far below what rivals like Apple and Google provide to customers, the former seems to be going for quality over quantity.

Still, both Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass add exceptionally good mobile games and apps every month, so the competition is very tough when it comes to quality. One major thing that differentiates Netflix from Apple and Google though is the fact that all the mobile games it offers don’t come with any strings attached except being a subscriber of its streaming service.

That being said, Netflix has just announced it has signed a major partnership with Exploding Kittens for a mobile game and an adult animated comedy series. It’s a “2 for 1” kind of deal where Netflix adds one product to its offering aimed to customers who only watch its shows. and another that targets those who love to play mobile games as well.

The Exploding Kittens – The Game will be co-developed and will be released sometime in May, so in just a month from now. On the other hand, the show produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, which stars Lucifer lead Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu, is scheduled for debut in 2023.

Judging by the show’s description, the choice of adding Tom Ellis to the cast makes a lot of sense: “Exploding Kittens follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell as it reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth - in the bodies of chunky house cats.”

As far as the mobile game goes, Exploding Kittens – The Game “retains the same classic gameplay where players draw card aiming to avoid the Exploding Kittens.” Netflix also confirmed that the mobile game will have both single and multiplayer modes and will be available for free and no in-app purchases to all its subscribers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Maps cycling directions feature expands to Chicago, Detroit, and other US cities
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple Maps cycling directions feature expands to Chicago, Detroit, and other US cities
The best portable Bluetooth speakers (Updated April 2022)
by Radoslav Minkov,  32
The best portable Bluetooth speakers (Updated April 2022)
Bloomberg's Gurman sees new HomePod with Facetime, Apple TV functionality
by Alan Friedman,  0
Bloomberg's Gurman sees new HomePod with Facetime, Apple TV functionality
Pixel 6a could miss out on Pixel 6's fun Motion Mode feature
by Anam Hamid,  1
Pixel 6a could miss out on Pixel 6's fun Motion Mode feature
The NBA and Google want you to visit the virtual Pixel Arena during playoff games
by Alan Friedman,  0
The NBA and Google want you to visit the virtual Pixel Arena during playoff games
Yield on Samsung's 3nm chip production reportedly drops to a 10-20% range
by Alan Friedman,  2
Yield on Samsung's 3nm chip production reportedly drops to a 10-20% range
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless