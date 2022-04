Netflix and Exploding Kittens team up for mobile game and animated comedy series

Exploding Kittens follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell as it reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth - in the bodies of chunky house cats

retains the same classic gameplay where players draw card aiming to avoid the Exploding Kittens





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Netflix continues to build its library of mobile games, one of the additional perks its users benefit from when subscribing to the streaming service. Although Netflix’s offering is far below what rivals like Apple and Google provide to customers, the former seems to be going for quality over quantity.Still, both Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass add exceptionally good mobile games and apps every month, so the competition is very tough when it comes to quality. One major thing that differentiates Netflix from Apple and Google though is the fact that all the mobile games it offers don’t come with any strings attached except being a subscriber of its streaming service.That being said, Netflix has just announced it has signed a major partnership with Exploding Kittens for a mobile game and an adult animated comedy series. It’s a “2 for 1” kind of deal where Netflix adds one product to its offering aimed to customers who only watch its shows. and another that targets those who love to play mobile games as well.The Exploding Kittens – The Game will be co-developed and will be released sometime in May, so in just a month from now. On the other hand, the show produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, which stars Lucifer lead Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu, is scheduled for debut in 2023.Judging by the show’s description, the choice of adding Tom Ellis to the cast makes a lot of sense: “.”As far as the mobile game goes, Exploding Kittens – The Game “.” Netflix also confirmed that the mobile game will have both single and multiplayer modes and will be available for free and no in-app purchases to all its subscribers.