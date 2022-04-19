Netflix and Exploding Kittens team up for mobile game and animated comedy series

Netflix and Exploding Kittens team up for mobile game and animated comedy series0
That being said, Netflix has just announced it has signed a major partnership with Exploding Kittens for a mobile game and an adult animated comedy series. It’s a “2 for 1” kind of deal where Netflix adds one product to its offering aimed to customers who only watch its shows. and another that targets those who love to play mobile games as well.
The Exploding Kittens – The Game will be co-developed and will be released sometime in May, so in just a month from now. On the other hand, the show produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, which stars Lucifer lead Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu, is scheduled for debut in 2023.
Judging by the show’s description, the choice of adding Tom Ellis to the cast makes a lot of sense: “Exploding Kittens follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell as it reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth - in the bodies of chunky house cats.”
As far as the mobile game goes, Exploding Kittens – The Game “retains the same classic gameplay where players draw card aiming to avoid the Exploding Kittens.” Netflix also confirmed that the mobile game will have both single and multiplayer modes and will be available for free and no in-app purchases to all its subscribers.
Things that are NOT allowed: