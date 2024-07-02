Netflix uses dubious method to get some subscribers to switch plans

A change is coming to Netflix subscription plans in some markets starting on July 13th. That's when the video streamer's $11.99 ad-free plan will be discontinued in two countries. This is the cheapest ad-free subscription option that Netflix offers and eliminating it will force subscribers to move to one of three plans. These subscribers can choose the $6.99 per month plan that subjects them to viewing ads, or they can sign up for one of two ad-free plans that are available. There is an ad-free plan that costs $15.49 per month and a plan that offers ad-free 4K streams for $22.99 per month (more on this later).





photo posted on a social media site shows that a Netflix subscriber, even though he still has a valid subscription for a couple of weeks, is not being allowed to use the platform until he subscribes to another plan. While this user was trying to view content on Netflix, he sees a sign on his television that said, "Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13. Choose a new plan to keep watching." Underneath that heading Netflix writes, "Your Basic Plan has been discontinued, but you can easily switch to a new one. Plans start at $5.99 with upgraded features."











This is unfair to the subscriber who is being forced to decide which plan to subscribe to right away if he wants to enjoy the remainder of the subscription that he pays for monthly. On Reddit , several people called out Netflix for doing something that they felt bordered on illegal. "There's no option to continue watching without selecting a new plan," one Netflix subscriber said on Reddit. Still, this shouldn't be too surprising to Netflix subscribers since the company said this past January that it would push customers to less-expensive or more-expensive plans





Those receiving the notice telling them that their current plan expires on July 13th can choose from one of three aforementioned options. Standard with ads is $6.99 per month and features Full HD (FHD) resolution streams with no more than two devices allowed to stream at once. This plan supports downloads and up to two devices can download content.





Ad-free options include Standard for $15.49 per month which has all of the same features as the Standard with ads plan, but without ads. The Premium plan is $22.99 per month and streams in Ultra HD resolution. Four devices can stream at once and up to six devices can download content for viewing when offline.



The notices about the discontinuation of the Basic plan is being seen by Netflix subscribers in Canada and the U.K. with U.S. users expected to be targeted soon. American Netflix subscribers should remember the saying, "To be forewarned is forearmed."

