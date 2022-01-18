Notification Center

Google

Nest users attack Google with complaints for changing the white noise sound

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Nest users attack Google with complaints for changing the white noise sound
We have all heard how important sleep is for our health, both its physical and mental aspects. The fact of the matter is, though, that be it because of our excessive amount of time spent in front of screens or simply the daily stress we experience, many of us have trouble falling asleep.

Thankfully, nowadays, there is a wide gamut of options when it comes to practices and helpful tools to help us with our sleeping troubles. One very common and often helpful method that people use is to listen to sounds that help our brains go into a more relaxed state.

That is where a recent story about users of Google Nest/Home comes in. In short, there is an option with these devices to play a white noise sound by saying: “Hey Google, play white noise.” For some reason, however, Google decided to change things up and adjust that white noise sound.

The complaints, which are now nearing 200, are concerned with how “much quieter” and “muffled” the sound is. What is even worse, is that the sound seems to loop every 10 minutes, much quicker than the one-hour loop it had before.

As you might expect, Google has remained silent and has not shown any intention of acknowledging and acting on the complaints. Thankfully, though, there is one Reddit user Ldrrp who had the brilliant idea of uploading the original white noise sound to Google Drive. There is a one-hour version, as well as a 12-hour one.

Of course, there is also the option of trying out one of the other ambient sounds that Google offers. There are 13 options in total, including rainfall, a thunderstorm, ocean, fireplace, and many others that could tickle your fancy.

If none of the options mentioned above work for you, you can always try a dedicated app or device that has the sole purpose of creating the perfect white noise sound for you.

