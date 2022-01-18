Nest users attack Google with complaints for changing the white noise sound

Nest users attack Google with complaints for changing the white noise sound0
Thankfully, nowadays, there is a wide gamut of options when it comes to practices and helpful tools to help us with our sleeping troubles. One very common and often helpful method that people use is to listen to sounds that help our brains go into a more relaxed state.
The complaints, which are now nearing 200, are concerned with how “much quieter” and “muffled” the sound is. What is even worse, is that the sound seems to loop every 10 minutes, much quicker than the one-hour loop it had before.
Of course, there is also the option of trying out one of the other ambient sounds that Google offers. There are 13 options in total, including rainfall, a thunderstorm, ocean, fireplace, and many others that could tickle your fancy.
If none of the options mentioned above work for you, you can always try a dedicated app or device that has the sole purpose of creating the perfect white noise sound for you.