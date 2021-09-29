NBA 2K Mobile Season 4 goes live on iOS and Android

Season 4 of NBA 2K Mobile is finally here to bring fans a couple of new features and exclusive rewards. Also, the major update further improves player likenesses and jerseys, as well as card stats to reflect the upcoming NBA season.
Besides the visual enhancements, 2K announced that Season 4 brings a new Courtside Pass to unlock exclusive rewards. In fact, this will be one of the main ways to collect premium rewards throughout the new NBA season.
As expected, Season 4 adds updated 2021-22 roster and teams, as players can explore hundreds of new NBA Basketball Cards from current NBA players and icons, including Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic, to all-time NBA All-Stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, and Vince Carter.
Furthermore, Season 4 brings additional player modes such as 3-on-3, 5-on-5, real-time NBA PvP multiplayer matchups, MyPLAYER customization and more. Players will also be able to gain rewards for taking specific action in-game via “The Stat Line.”
Last but not least, a new limited-time event called Power Cap will be available in October, which will allow players to show off their front-office skills by strategically selecting cards across five different leagues to top the leaderboard and earn Event Points, Milestone Awards, and other rewards.
NBA 2K Mobile is available for free on iOS and Android but requires Internet connection to play.