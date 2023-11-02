NASA+ streaming service is launching on November 8th
All right, space buffs, get ready to navigate a new digital cosmos! NASA has rolled out some shiny updates to its websites and, hold onto your space helmets, it has also announced the launch of NASA+. It's the agency's very own streaming service that's hitting your screens without costing a dime. We're drifting into an ad-free zone where the whole family can indulge in cosmic adventures, and it won't add a cent to your bill.
Speaking of Emmy Awards, the interactive launch of the Demo-1 Mission by SpaceX and NASA bagged an Emmy in 2019. And let's not forget the masterminds at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. They won an Emmy for their knockout coverage of the Insight mission to Mars that same year.
The launch of NASA+ is part of NASA's broader initiative to transform its digital landscape. In addition to the streaming service, NASA is revamping its flagship and science websites to offer a more cohesive and informative experience.
As part of its digital makeover, NASA's app is also getting an upgrade. The upcoming enhancements are expected to align with the launch of NASA+ and will further streamline user access to the agency's wealth of multimedia content. With these advancements, NASA is positioning itself at the forefront of digital outreach, making space exploration and science more accessible to audiences worldwide. So mark your calendars for November 8 and prepare to explore the cosmos like never before with NASA+.
Now, for a little cosmic comparison to ground us back on Earth, most streaming services – think of big names like Disney+ – usually ask for a monthly tribute of $7.99 (for a basic plan) from your wallet. Then there's Curiosity Stream, a haven for documentary lovers, where the wonders of science and history unfold for about $2.99 a month. But NASA+? It's lifting off into that generous expanse of freebies.
NASA+ is all set to launch on November 8, following a successful beta phase. Unlike other streaming platforms, NASA+ will not require any subscription and will remain completely ad-free. It aims to provide an exclusive look at NASA’s live shows, known for their Emmy Award-winning production quality, along with a curated selection of original series that showcase the agency's pioneering missions.
