Unknown Galaxy handset, powered by Exynos 2300, appears on GeekBench

The Exynos 2400 SoC is expected to be a powerful deca-core chipset and Samsung is supposedly considering using this chip for next year's Galaxy S24 flagship series in certain markets. The Exynos 2300 was not used on the Galaxy S23 line as all three of those phones were equipped with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip in all regions. A customized version of the Exynos 2300 is expected to be used for the Google Tensor 3 SoC that will power the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.





However, making things interesting, a GeekBench benchmark test (via GSMArena ) has been discovered for a mysterious Galaxy device only known by the model number SM-S919O. The Exynos 2300 looks to be powering this unknown device. That chipset is rumored to include a nine-core CPU configuration and that is exactly what we see on the GeekBench test with one Prime Cortex-X3 core running at 3.09GHz, four Cortex-A715 performance cores clocked at 2.65GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores running at 2.1GHz.









We know that this isn't the Exynos 2200 SoC as that chipset uses a 1+3+4 configuration. And the Exynos 2400 will supposedly use a 1+2+3+4 configuration. The Exynos 2300 SoC is rumored to include a GPU based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture.

The first thought that comes to mind is that the phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE which surfaced in our news coverage this past week after a tipster said that the handset will be released as soon as next month , before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The tipster, known as Revegnus on Twitter, said that Samsung pushed up the release of the Galaxy S23 FE in an attempt to spark Galaxy S23 series sales which are expected to show a 20% decline during Q2 compared to last year's Galaxy S22 line.





The Galaxy S23 FE has been rumored to feature the Exynos 2200 chipset. Is it possible that it will be powered by the Exynos 2300 instead?

