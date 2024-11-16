My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case





However, a recently launched case from a company called Tizag caught my eye because of a special feature that allows users to customize their cases. I recently put my iPhone 15 Pro Max inside the Tizag Digital Canvas Case. On the back of the case is a 3.7-inch display that will allow you to show a picture from your Photos app, even a freshly snapped image.











You can share images you make for the Digital Canvas with other users and they can share their images with you. With NFC you can change the image on the back of your case with a simple tap. Users will have to install the Tizag app from the App Store to customize their cases. Not only can you decide what to show on the Digital Canvas making the case customizable, it also offers strong protection from drops as raised edges protect the screen and the rear camera from falls that impact two of the hardest areas of a phone to protect.





One important thing I found about the Tizag Digital Canvas Case is that the side buttons, including the volume buttons on the left edge, are perfect. Unlike some cases I've had, you don't need to grunt and strain or hit the exact spot to raise or lower the volume. The Action button has a red accent mark making it easy to find. Importantly, the Digital Canvas does not use any of your iPhone's battery and the case does not need to be charged. Putting the case on and taking it off is a snap.





iPhone 15 Pro Max in Bravo Black, Bravo Pink, and Bravo Blue priced at $59.99. You can also find either case at your local Target store. Cases for all four On Tizag's website you can find the Digital Canvas Case for the iPhone 15 Pro and thein Bravo Black, Bravo Pink, and Bravo Blue priced at $59.99. You can also find either case at your local Target store. Cases for all four iPhone 16 models are coming soon.





This is the type of accessory that not only protects your iPhone, it will also be a great conversation piece. You're sure to be asked by random strangers where you bought this case.

