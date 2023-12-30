The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best phone I've ever had but this phone is my all-time favorite

Back in 2013, I owned what was one of the most unknown and underrated phones, the HTC DROID DNA. Not only was I partial to Android phones back in the day, I had a thing for DROID-branded handsets including the Motorola DROID, the DROID 3, the DROID 4, and the DROID Turbo to name a few. The DROID DNA was the first smartphone to carry a screen sporting an FHD resolution (1080 x 1920) and the phone felt great in the hand.





But the DROID DNA was not my favorite smartphone of all time and I will reveal the name of that phone shortly although the name of that handset will become evident soon. A particular issue with the DROID DNA made many units of the device impossible to use and when I returned it to HTC, they asked me if it was okay if they sent me the newly released HTC One (M8) instead. It took me a nano-second to say "Hell yeah!"





The HTC One (M8) was an incredible device as it was the sequel to the HTC One (M7), a smartphone that looked different than every other smartphone that came before it. The One (M8) was made from a single block of aluminum and felt sturdy. The phone carried a 5-inch LCD-3 panel and carried the Snapdragon 801 chipset under the hood. On the back was a 4MP rear camera, and a 4MP depth sensor was used to create the bokeh effect on photographs.





The Boom Sound speakers were loud and when you used multi-touch to adjust the text on a website, the phone would automatically adjust the webpage to make sure that all of the text fit the screen. With Sense 6, I was able to use HTC BlinkFeed to catch up with the latest news about topics that I really wanted to follow throughout the day like technology, sports, financial markets, and more.







Unfortunately for HTC, the One (M8) represented the phone manufacturer's peak, and the company, which designed some of the most iconic phones, has yet to release a handset as popular as some of those earlier devices which also included the HTC Touch Pro, the HTC Touch Diamond, the Sony Xperia X1, the Nexus One, and the HTC HD 2.



