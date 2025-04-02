MVNOs Google Fi and Tello just unlocked this messaging upgrade for iPhones
If you’re an iPhone user on Google Fi or Tello, there’s good news: Rich Communication Services, better known as RCS, has now been confirmed by both carriers to be live on your device thanks to the latest iOS 18.4 update. This might sound like a small change, but it’s actually a pretty big deal for anyone tired of that issues that come with SMS texting between Android and iOS.
This shift puts more pressure on other MVNOs to catch up, and it’s likely only a matter of time before more prepaid carriers enable support. Major networks like Verizon and AT&T already had RCS up and running, so the gap is closing fast.
It’s not perfect as end-to-end encryption between iPhone and Android still isn’t here, although coming soon. However, RCS on more carriers means we’re finally inching toward more consistent, modern messaging across platforms. If you’ve been using Google Fi or Tello on your iPhone and felt left out of the messaging upgrade party, this update is a pretty welcome ticket in.
For context, RCS is the modern messaging protocol that Android users have been using for a while now. It offers features like read receipts, typing indicators, high-res photo sharing, and more stable group chats. It’s a step up from SMS and more in line with what iMessage users have come to expect. Apple finally agreed to support RCS starting with iOS 18, but until now, most MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) were left out due to technical and cost limitations around carrier bundles.
Tello announced RCS support on iPhones via its Subreddit
Now, with iOS 18.4, that barrier is gone for users on Google Fi and Tello, both of which use T-Mobile’s network infrastructure. That means you no longer have to rely on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal just to send decent-looking photos or see when your Android friends are replying. To make sure this is active on your iPhone, you’ll need to go into your iPhone settings, update to the latest iOS, and then enable RCS manually under the Messages settings. And yes, the person on the other end will also need to have RCS turned on for everything to work smoothly.
