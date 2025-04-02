Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

MVNOs Google Fi and Tello just unlocked this messaging upgrade for iPhones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service iPhone
Illustration of an iPhone with an RCS conversation
If you’re an iPhone user on Google Fi or Tello, there’s good news: Rich Communication Services, better known as RCS, has now been confirmed by both carriers to be live on your device thanks to the latest iOS 18.4 update. This might sound like a small change, but it’s actually a pretty big deal for anyone tired of that issues that come with SMS texting between Android and iOS.

For context, RCS is the modern messaging protocol that Android users have been using for a while now. It offers features like read receipts, typing indicators, high-res photo sharing, and more stable group chats. It’s a step up from SMS and more in line with what iMessage users have come to expect. Apple finally agreed to support RCS starting with iOS 18, but until now, most MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) were left out due to technical and cost limitations around carrier bundles.

Tello announced RCS support on iPhones via its Subreddit

Now, with iOS 18.4, that barrier is gone for users on Google Fi and Tello, both of which use T-Mobile’s network infrastructure. That means you no longer have to rely on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal just to send decent-looking photos or see when your Android friends are replying. To make sure this is active on your iPhone, you’ll need to go into your iPhone settings, update to the latest iOS, and then enable RCS manually under the Messages settings. And yes, the person on the other end will also need to have RCS turned on for everything to work smoothly.

This shift puts more pressure on other MVNOs to catch up, and it’s likely only a matter of time before more prepaid carriers enable support. Major networks like Verizon and AT&T already had RCS up and running, so the gap is closing fast.

It’s not perfect as end-to-end encryption between iPhone and Android still isn’t here, although coming soon. However, RCS on more carriers means we’re finally inching toward more consistent, modern messaging across platforms. If you’ve been using Google Fi or Tello on your iPhone and felt left out of the messaging upgrade party, this update is a pretty welcome ticket in.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

MediaTek’s latest chip might be the best thing to happen to Chromebooks yet
MediaTek’s latest chip might be the best thing to happen to Chromebooks yet
Some T-Mobile customers can track real-time location of other users and random kids without permission [UPDATED]
Some T-Mobile customers can track real-time location of other users and random kids without permission [UPDATED]
Amazon's last-second bid to buy TikTok is not being taken seriously
Amazon's last-second bid to buy TikTok is not being taken seriously
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
Android Auto 14.0 update rolls out widely, paving the road for Gemini and deeper car integration
Android Auto 14.0 update rolls out widely, paving the road for Gemini and deeper car integration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless