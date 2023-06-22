Would you pay to see Musk fight Zuckerberg in a cage match? It could be on!

How much would you pay to see two of the richest men in the world, both big names in the tech industry, take each other on in a "cage match?" This bout would bring the co-founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, inside a cage with the richest man in the world (depending on the day of the week), CEO of Tesla, and Twitter owner Elon Musk. According to The Verge , after Musk tweeted Zuckerberg saying that he was "up for a cage fight," the Meta chief executive replied, "send me location."





This might sound like a publicity stunt, or just two multi-billionaires blowing off steam. But Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge that the story "speaks for itself" which is a statement indicating that the two executives are serious about getting into the cage together. And Musk responded to Zuckerberg's "send me location" tweet by tweeting, "Vegas Octagon." Musk also wrote that he has a signature move. "I have this great move that I call “The Walrus," he wrote, "where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."





The pair have been taking the mickey out of each other on social media and Meta's chief product officer, Chris Cox, earned some cheers at an all hands-on company meeting by saying that creators want a "sanely run" version of Twitter. During a recent podcast hosted by Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg said, "I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it ."









Both Musk and Zuckerberg pummeling each other could produce quite the spectacle. Musk, 51, has talked about being in "real hard-core street fights" while he was growing up in South Africa. Zuckerberg has won Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. As for the tale of the tape, Musk stands 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds. Zuckerberg stands 5'7" which gives Musk a height advantage and probably a reach advantage as well. And at 154 pounds, Mark is giving up 26 pounds to Elon.





Musk not only has the advantage physically, he has the advantage financially with a net worth estimated at $234.4 billion which is more than double Zuckerberg's estimated net worth of $100 billion. But unless they plan on hitting each other with their wallets, this difference shouldn't matter.







This might be a great charitable event as there are probably plenty of people willing to pay to watch two billionaires beat the crap out of each other.

