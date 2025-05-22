This brand-new MSI laptop belongs to a museum – and I don't mean that as an insult

The laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor with a mix of performance and efficiency cores, reaching speeds up to 5.1GHz. It also features Intel's Arc 140V integrated graphics (iGPU), which is capable of handling casual gaming. Other specs include 32 GB of RAM and a high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD. This type of storage loads files, apps, and your operating system much faster than older hard drives. It uses a newer, faster connection (PCIe 4.0) that allows your computer to access data more quickly, which means shorter loading times and smoother performance.The 75Wh battery and efficient chip contribute to long battery life, with the standard version lasting about 13.4 hours in web browsing tests. The 13.3-inch OLED display offers a sharp resolution of 2880 x 1800, although it maxes out at 60Hz and 400 nits brightness, which may feel modest compared to some competitors.The laptop weighs only 2.18 pounds (about 1 kg), has a thickness of 0.67 inches (1.7 cm), and includes a 5MP webcam, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader. Pricing and release details for the Ukiyo-e Edition have not yet been announced, but it's expected to be a limited release.