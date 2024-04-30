Soon to be announced in China, the Moto X50 Ultra appears on a regulatory website

According to My Smart Price , a phone believed to be the Moto X50 Ultra, the company's top-of-the-line Android smartphone for 2024, has appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC or 3C) website. That means that the phone will have the CCC mark on its body indicating that the device has passed the agency's safety tests. The CCC mark is similar to the "UL" mark found on consumer products that have been safety tested by UL Solutions in the U.S.





Unlike China, where the CCC mark is required for 17 categories of 103 products including smartphones, the UL mark is optional in the States. The Moto handset is expected to be unveiled in China soon and could simply be a rebranded Moto Edge 50 Ultra. The model number listed on the CCC site is Moto XT2401-2. The Moto Edge 50 was recently unveiled and features a 6.7-inch pOLED (plastic OLED) panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The curved display also sports a resolution of 1220 x 2712 and features a 144Hz refresh rate.





If the Moto X50 Ultra is a rebranded Moto Edge 50 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 application processor (AP) is under the hood. Configuration options include 12GB of RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, 16GB of RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 16GB of RAM with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera array includes two 50MP sensors (for the main and ultra-wide cameras) and a 64MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. A 50MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats.









Again, assuming that the Moto X50 Ultra is a rebranded Edge 50 Ultra, it will sport a 4500mAh battery which supports 125W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. At that charging speed, the X50 Ultra will charge from 0% to 100% in just 23 minutes. The phone also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and Android 14 is pre-installed.



