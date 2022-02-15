Motorola and Verizon unleash a 5G neckband wearable to pave a more elegant AR/VR future

Motorola and Verizon unleash a 5G neckband wearable to pave a more elegant AR/VR future0
Yes, Motorola's blog post about the 5G neckband pictures what looks like a bulky conference name tag hanging around your neck that houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with the corresponding Qualcomm X65 5G modem attuned to the "speed, bandwidth, and low latency of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and mobile edge compute platform to deliver high fidelity immersive experiences that last longer and are ready 'out of the box'."
The premise is that the augmented and virtual reality gear of the future can be slimmer and lightweight, relying on Motorola's 5G neckband for the heavy computational lifting and only focusing on the imaging resolution and wear ergonomics. According to Brian Mecum, Vice President of Device Technology at Verizon:
Motorola’s wearable neckband and ultra-lightweight AR smart glasses leverage Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and mobile edge compute platform, enabling us to deliver immersive technology in many fields, such as sports training and fan experiences, as well as making VR theaters scalable.
Apple's AR/VR Glasses contraption will reportedly rely on the iPhone's powerful A-series chipset to crunch the numbers and stream the high-res imagery before your eyes, but the 5G Motorola wearable can usher in a platform-agnostic solution that could expand to professional and business applications.