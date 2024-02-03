You can still save big time on the business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone





Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300! Grab the Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space on Amazon and save $300! The phone has awesome performance, takes lovely-looking photos, and is a real bargain at the moment! $300 off (43%) Buy at Amazon



The Motorola ThinkPhone may catch the eye, but it's more than just a pretty face. This handsome fella sports a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood with 8GB of RAM, giving it a top-tier performance and enough firepower to handle day-to-day stuff as well as more demanding tasks and games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without issues.



In addition to its serious firepower, the Motorola ThinkPhone sports a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of taking lovely photos. Moreover, the main camera can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can record clips at up to 4K at 30fps.



The phone has a lot to offer in terms of battery life as well. Its big 5000mAh battery should be able to last you almost two days on a single charge with moderate usage. Also, you'll find 15W wireless and 68W wired charging on board, which can fill the tank in around 54 minutes.



Well, well, well, look at what we got here! The sleek and powerful Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space is still available at a sweet 43% discount on Amazon, which means you can still score a whopping $301 in savings if you take advantage of this deal today! We should also mention that this offer has been alive for a few weeks, and we're probably close to its expiration date; therefore, we suggest you not waste time and get a Motorola ThinkPhone right now by tapping the deal button below.