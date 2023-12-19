Best Buy discounts the sleek Motorola Razr+ 2023 by $300 turning it into a deal your inner angel and demon will adore
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Christmas is literally just a few days away, and you've probably already bought presents for your loved ones. So, you may be thinking that you are done with the presents for this year, but we have an intriguing question: Did you buy something for yourself? Yep, during the Christmas preparations, we are so preoccupied with finding the perfect gifts for our loved ones that we tend to overlook ourselves. And you also deserve to get yourself something nice, don't you think? After all, why do you work so hard, right?
If your inner angel and demon are debating whether to go for this awesome phone, we should note that the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is actually a pretty capable handset that is worth every single penny, especially considering its current heavy discount.
With a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella has enough firepower to deal with demanding tasks without any hiccups.
Furthermore, being a top-tier smartphone, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 takes beautiful pictures with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide shooters on its front cover and 32 MP selfie camera. Oh, and the phone can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps, allowing you to record gorgeous clips as well.
A big disadvantage of clamshell foldables is that they have smaller batteries. In the case of the Motorola Razr+ 2023, it comes with a 3,800mAh power cell. However, the phone should be able to get you through the day on a single charge without any top-ups. If it can't, the good news is that you won't need to wait for eternity for the battery to fully recharge, since the phone packs 30W wired charging, which is capable of filling the tank in under an hour.
Furthermore, at the moment, Best Buy has a really awesome deal on the unlocked 256GB version of Motorola's top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ 2023 foldable, making it a real bargain and an amazing Christmas present for the most important person in the world: you. The phone is currently a whopping $300 off its price, and it's available for just $699.99 instead of the usual $999.99 sticker price. Moreover, Best Buy will give you a $50 gift card with your purchase, which means your total savings will actually be $350.
So, as you can see, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is indeed pretty awesome. After reading this article, both your angel and demon should be on the same side now, encouraging you to snatch this beautiful phone while it's still available with that sweet discount at Best Buy. We suggest you listen to these wise fellas and make your purchase today!
