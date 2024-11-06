I'm a savings enthusiast and think the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a no-brainer at $450 off
As an offers writer and a tech enthusiast who loves foldables, I appreciate the beauty of the Motorola Razr+ (2023). For me, this is a sleek-looking phone that's definitely worth getting even today.
True, it's now cozily placed in the older phones category, but it still packs a punch. Its high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset might not be the most powerful SoC for mobile devices anymore, but it delivers fast performance and can handle most tasks without any hiccups.
Another aspect I like about Motorola's ex-top-of-the-line foldable is its camera capabilities. While boasting 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras, which might sound insignificant, they allow the phone to take beautiful pictures with realistic colors.
I also appreciate that the Razr+ (2023) boasts an impressive 3.6-inch front screen, allowing you to use apps like TikTok and Google Maps without unfolding it. There's even a full-sized keyboard if you're too lazy to pick up the phone and unfold it just to type something like, "OK."
Amazon is currently selling it at a $450 discount, slashing a whopping 45% off its price. This allows you to get one for south of $550, which is a bonkers price considering that the phone's MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) is about $1,000. In addition, Amazon's 30-day return period has been extended for the holidays, so you can return the phone until Jan 31, 2025, in case you don't like it.
But the biggest reason why I think Motorola's ex-flagship foldable is great value for money is that you can often find it on sale at a massive discount. You can get it at a cheaper price even now.
Amazon is currently selling it at a $450 discount, slashing a whopping 45% off its price. This allows you to get one for south of $550, which is a bonkers price considering that the phone's MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) is about $1,000. In addition, Amazon’s 30-day return period has been extended for the holidays, so you can return the phone until Jan 31, 2025, in case you don't like it.
In other words, I believe now is the best time to score a new Motorola Razr+ (2023). Not only is the phone still worth getting and is an absolute steal at $450, but you'll have plenty of time to decide whether this is the phone for you or not. So, act fast and save on this beauty with this offer today!
