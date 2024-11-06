Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

I'm a savings enthusiast and think the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a no-brainer at $450 off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding an unfolded Motorola Razr+ (2023)
As an offers writer and a tech enthusiast who loves foldables, I appreciate the beauty of the Motorola Razr+ (2023). For me, this is a sleek-looking phone that's definitely worth getting even today.

True, it's now cozily placed in the older phones category, but it still packs a punch. Its high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset might not be the most powerful SoC for mobile devices anymore, but it delivers fast performance and can handle most tasks without any hiccups.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $450 on Amazon!

Grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 on Amazon and save a $450 in the process. This allows you to score a powerful foldable for just under $550. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, this fella can handle any task with ease. Moreover, it packs a beautiful 6.9-inch inner display and a 12 MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos. Don't hesitate and save today!
$450 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon


Another aspect I like about Motorola's ex-top-of-the-line foldable is its camera capabilities. While boasting 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras, which might sound insignificant, they allow the phone to take beautiful pictures with realistic colors.

I also appreciate that the Razr+ (2023) boasts an impressive 3.6-inch front screen, allowing you to use apps like TikTok and Google Maps without unfolding it. There's even a full-sized keyboard if you're too lazy to pick up the phone and unfold it just to type something like, "OK."

But the biggest reason why I think Motorola's ex-flagship foldable is great value for money is that you can often find it on sale at a massive discount. You can get it at a cheaper price even now.

Amazon is currently selling it at a $450 discount, slashing a whopping 45% off its price. This allows you to get one for south of $550, which is a bonkers price considering that the phone's MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) is about $1,000. In addition, Amazon’s 30-day return period has been extended for the holidays, so you can return the phone until Jan 31, 2025, in case you don't like it.

In other words, I believe now is the best time to score a new Motorola Razr+ (2023). Not only is the phone still worth getting and is an absolute steal at $450, but you'll have plenty of time to decide whether this is the phone for you or not. So, act fast and save on this beauty with this offer today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless