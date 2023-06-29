Grab the all-new Motorola Razr+ 2023, the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, at its lowest price ever while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For quite some time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the best clamshell foldable on the market. The one true king of all clamshell foldables. And that's not an exaggeration. The phone packs a stylish design, has great performance, takes amazing photos, and is indeed the best of the best in its class.
However, there is now a new player in clamshell town. Its name is the Motorola Razr+ 2023, and, oh boy, this smartphone is definitely not playing around. The phone also packs top-tier performance and an awesome look, and it's even better than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in more ways than one. For example, it has a bigger front screen and a nearly crease-less inner display. But probably the thing that tips the scales in its favor most is its smaller price tag and the fact that this incredible smartphone can be yours for even less if you hurry and purchase one right now.
Amazon is now offering the 256GB version of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a nice 15% discount in a sweet early Prime Day phone deal exclusive for Prime members. This means Prime subscribers could save a whopping $150 on this amazing, just-released high-end smartphone. Bear in mind that this is an invite-only deal, which means you must request an invitation from Amazon to take advantage of this offer. Furthermore, the quantities are limited, so not everyone who has requested an invitation will get a brand-new Motorola Razr+ 2023. This is why it's just crucial to act fast and request an invitation right now if you are a Prime member. And if you are not, you can start your free Amazon Prime Trial membership today.
However, if you don't want to wait for approval from Amazon and want to get your hands on a 256GB Motorola Razr+ 2023 right now, you can snag one from Best Buy instead, where the phone is currently $100 off its usual price. But we must note that you can take advantage of Best Buy's deal and save big on a Motorola Razr+ 2023 only if you get it with a plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI.
Designed to be the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is powered by the well-proven Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, giving the phone a lot of horsepower under the hood. In addition to that, the Razr+ 2023 takes awesome pictures and has good enough all-day battery life.
When you add the bigger front display, almost crease-less screen, the fact that the phone closes with almost no gap, and the sweet discounts on Amazon and Best Buy to the phone's awesome specs, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 just becomes a no-brainer for someone in the market for a new high-end foldable phone. So don't waste any more time and get your Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy while you can.
