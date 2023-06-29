Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Grab the all-new Motorola Razr+ 2023, the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, at its lowest price ever while you can

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023, the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, at its lowest price ever while you ca
For quite some time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the best clamshell foldable on the market. The one true king of all clamshell foldables. And that's not an exaggeration. The phone packs a stylish design, has great performance, takes amazing photos, and is indeed the best of the best in its class.

However, there is now a new player in clamshell town. Its name is the Motorola Razr+ 2023, and, oh boy, this smartphone is definitely not playing around. The phone also packs top-tier performance and an awesome look, and it's even better than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in more ways than one. For example, it has a bigger front screen and a nearly crease-less inner display. But probably the thing that tips the scales in its favor most is its smaller price tag and the fact that this incredible smartphone can be yours for even less if you hurry and purchase one right now.

Amazon is now offering the 256GB version of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a nice 15% discount in a sweet early Prime Day phone deal exclusive for Prime members. This means Prime subscribers could save a whopping $150 on this amazing, just-released high-end smartphone. Bear in mind that this is an invite-only deal, which means you must request an invitation from Amazon to take advantage of this offer. Furthermore, the quantities are limited, so not everyone who has requested an invitation will get a brand-new Motorola Razr+ 2023. This is why it's just crucial to act fast and request an invitation right now if you are a Prime member. And if you are not, you can start your free Amazon Prime Trial membership today.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon

Grab the all-new Motorola Razr+ 2023 from Amazon and save $150 in the process. This is an invite only deal for Prime members, which means you must be a Prime member and request an invitation from Amazon to take advantage of this deal.
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: SAVE $100!

Buy the Motorola Razr+ 2023 from Best Buy for $100 less than the phone's original price. Carrier activation is required in order to take advantage of this sweet deal
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


However, if you don't want to wait for approval from Amazon and want to get your hands on a 256GB Motorola Razr+ 2023 right now, you can snag one from Best Buy instead, where the phone is currently $100 off its usual price. But we must note that you can take advantage of Best Buy's deal and save big on a Motorola Razr+ 2023 only if you get it with a plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI.

Designed to be the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is powered by the well-proven Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, giving the phone a lot of horsepower under the hood. In addition to that, the Razr+ 2023 takes awesome pictures and has good enough all-day battery life.

When you add the bigger front display, almost crease-less screen, the fact that the phone closes with almost no gap, and the sweet discounts on Amazon and Best Buy to the phone's awesome specs, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 just becomes a no-brainer for someone in the market for a new high-end foldable phone. So don't waste any more time and get your Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy while you can.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless