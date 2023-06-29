Grab the all-new Motorola Razr+ 2023, the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, at its lowest price ever while you can





However, if you don't want to wait for approval from Amazon and want to get your hands on a 256GB Motorola Razr+ 2023 right now, you can snag one from Best Buy instead, where the phone is currently $100 off its usual price. But we must note that you can take advantage of Best Buy's deal and save big on a Motorola Razr+ 2023 only if you get it with a plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI.



Designed to be the ultimate Galaxy Flip killer, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is powered by the well-proven Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, giving the phone a lot of horsepower under the hood. In addition to that, the Razr+ 2023 takes awesome pictures and has good enough all-day battery life.





When you add the bigger front display, almost crease-less screen, the fact that the phone closes with almost no gap, and the sweet discounts on Amazon and Best Buy to the phone's awesome specs, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 just becomes a no-brainer for someone in the market for a new high-end foldable phone. So don't waste any more time and get your Motorola Razr+ 2023 at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy while you can.