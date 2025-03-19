At a whopping $600 off, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is back in the spotlight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We recently reported that Amazon and Best Buy are both selling the magnificent Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a hefty $350 discount. However, if you want a Razr+ phone at an even lower price and rocking an older device isn't an issue for you, the Razr+ (2023) is a steal right now.
Best Buy is selling Motorola's former flagship at a massive $600 discount, allowing you to score one for only $399.99. That's a deal you don't want to miss, considering this fella would have set you back about $1,000 when it was the best Motorola foldable on the market. You can also trade in your old phone to knock the price down even further.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is still worth getting, especially since it will continue to receive major OS updates until June 2027. That means you won’t have to think about replacing it anytime soon. So don't hesitate—grab this sleek foldable at a bargain price while the offer lasts!
As a true high-end device, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) still offers a lot of value. Its top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, allows it to tackle demanding tasks with ease. And while foldables don't usually rank among the best camera phones, the 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras and a 32 MP selfie snapper on board take beautiful photos. The pictures are full of detail with vibrant and natural colors. You'll also be able to record videos in 4K resolution.
Battery life won’t be an issue either. The 3,800mAh battery easily lasts through the day, and when you need a quick top-up, the 30W wired fast charging gets you back to full power in under an hour.
