Motorola Razr (2023) gets the Black Friday care: half the price is off… plus, it folds!

The Motorola Razr (2023) may be from last year, but it folds. So, that makes it futuristic. Right now, it's sold for 50% less than its usual price. If this isn't a Black Friday bonanza, I don't know what is.Ask yourself: do youneed the latest, the most recent phone that's available? Well, maybe. But you'd be surprised how many people on this planet of ours use phones that are, say, two years old.And everything's fine. You can make calls, send texts, look at memes and Google Maps. That's what many use their phones for in general.Why spend a ton of cash (hard-earned cash, mind you!) for the latest maxed-out flagship, if you don't need all of its whistles and bells?That's why I'm advocating for getting the Motorola Razr (2023) on this 50% discount from Amazon.The device is unlocked (that's great!); it's got 8 GB of RAM on board and 128 GB of storage. It's in Sage Green color – it's a looker!The Motorola Razr 2023 offers a sophisticated 6.9-inch P-OLED display. Its advanced LTPO technology allows for dynamic refresh rates between 1 and 144Hz, delivering smooth visual performance across different usage scenarios.Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the device provides consistent performance with no significant lag or stuttering. The base configuration of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage meets standard mid-range expectations, though the absence of microSD expansion may limit storage flexibility.Camera performance reveals mixed results. The 64MP sensor captures decent daylight images but struggles with dynamic range and low-light photography. Details can be inconsistent, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.The 4,200mAh battery offers competitive capacity within the flip phone segment. The efficient display and moderate processor suggest potential for reliable daily use. Users can expect balanced power management across typical smartphone activities.While not positioning itself as a flagship device, the Motorola Razr 2023 presents a balanced option for those seeking a compact smartphone with a unique form factor and modern display technology.