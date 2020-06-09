Motorola Android Deals

Motorola One Zoom, One Hyper, and One Action are all discounted right now

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jun 09, 2020, 9:12 PM
In the last few years, Motorola has rapidly expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio by creating a whole new sub-brand: Motorola One.

If you're interested in Motorola's One phones - or in mid-range handsets in general - we're glad to inform you that all three One models that are officially available in the US are now discounted. We're talking about the Motorola One Zoom (pictured above), Motorola One Hyper, and Motorola One Action.

The three handsets are currently sold for $100 less than usual. Thus, you can buy the One Zoom for $349.99 instead of $449.99, the One Hyper for $299.99 instead of $399.99, and the One Action for $249.99 instead of $349.99. These devices have been discounted before, but not all at the same time.

See these deals HERE at Motorola



As you may know, at some point earlier this year, the Motorola One Zoom was completely sold out in the US. It's good to see it in stock again, since this is the best One phone that Motorola has brought stateside thus far.

The Motorola One Hyper is on par with the One Zoom in terms of overall performance, as it packs the same processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675. However, the Hyper doesn't have the Zoom's impressive triple camera with 3x optical zoom.

While all three phones mentioned in this article are sold unlocked, only the Motorola One Action is compatible with all major US carriers. The One Zoom and One Hyper only work on AT&T and T-Mobile (including their prepaid brands).

Related phones

One Zoom
Motorola One Zoom View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$604 Motorola One Zoom on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 , 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
One Hyper
Motorola One Hyper View Full specs

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
One Action
Motorola One Action View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.8
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$238 Motorola One Action on
$350 Motorola One Action on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

