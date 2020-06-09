Motorola One Zoom, One Hyper, and One Action are all discounted right now

In the last few years, Motorola has rapidly expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio by creating a whole new sub-brand: Motorola One









The three handsets are currently sold for $100 less than usual. Thus, you can buy the One Zoom for $349.99 instead of $449.99, the One Hyper for $299.99 instead of $399.99, and the One Action for $249.99 instead of $349.99. These devices have been discounted before, but not all at the same time.













As you may know, at some point earlier this year, the Motorola One Zoom was completely sold out in the US. It's good to see it in stock again, since this is the best One phone that Motorola has brought stateside thus far.





The Motorola One Hyper is on par with the One Zoom in terms of overall performance, as it packs the same processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675. However, the Hyper doesn't have the Zoom's impressive triple camera with 3x optical zoom.





While all three phones mentioned in this article are sold unlocked, only the Motorola One Action is compatible with all major US carriers. The One Zoom and One Hyper only work on AT&T and T-Mobile (including their prepaid brands).



