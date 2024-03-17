Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Motorola Moto G64 appears on Google Play Console ahead of launch

Motorola 5G
@cosminvasile
1
Motorola Moto G64 appears on Google Play Console ahead of launch
It looks like Motorola has another budget-friendly 5G phone in the pipeline, the Moto G64 5G. The device will be released as part of the Moto G family, so we expect this to be among the cheapest Motorola 5G handsets.

That doesn’t mean that it’s not worth a look, especially if you’re in the market for an affordable phone. Spotted on Google Play Console (via 91mobiles), the Moto G64 looks very much like many of the Moto G smartphones already available on the market.

Along with an image that reveals the phone’s front design, the listing on Google Play Console also confirms some key specs, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8/12GB of RAM.

Since the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, it means it will also feature 5G support, thus making the Moto G64 an even more appealing affordable handset.

Apart from that, the Google Play Console listing reveals the Moto G64 5G sports a Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 400 ppi. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of the phone’s display size, but considering the previous model, Moto G54, has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, it’s likely that the upcoming model will have a similar one.

We have yet to learn more about the phone’s camera configuration and battery size, but we have no doubt that more information about the Moto G64 will emerge in the coming weeks.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel

Latest News

Two more Nokia phones are getting updated to Android 14
Two more Nokia phones are getting updated to Android 14
Google Phone app loses the Nearby Places search feature on Android
Google Phone app loses the Nearby Places search feature on Android
TikTok is generating big bucks in the U.S. which might hike the price that the unit sells for
TikTok is generating big bucks in the U.S. which might hike the price that the unit sells for
Overplay turns your videos into mobile video games even without any coding knowledge
Overplay turns your videos into mobile video games even without any coding knowledge
The feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S is 45% off its price, letting you get a Garmin watch without breaking the bank
The feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S is 45% off its price, letting you get a Garmin watch without breaking the bank
Intel will bring a performance-improving feature to its chips one year ahead of TSMC
Intel will bring a performance-improving feature to its chips one year ahead of TSMC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless