Motorola Moto G64 appears on Google Play Console ahead of launch

It looks like Motorola has another budget-friendly 5G phone in the pipeline, the Moto G64 5G. The device will be released as part of the Moto G family, so we expect this to be among the cheapest Motorola 5G handsets.
That doesn’t mean that it’s not worth a look, especially if you’re in the market for an affordable phone. Spotted on Google Play Console (via 91mobiles), the Moto G64 looks very much like many of the Moto G smartphones already available on the market.
Since the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, it means it will also feature 5G support, thus making the Moto G64 an even more appealing affordable handset.
Apart from that, the Google Play Console listing reveals the Moto G64 5G sports a Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 400 ppi. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of the phone’s display size, but considering the previous model, Moto G54, has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, it’s likely that the upcoming model will have a similar one.
Along with an image that reveals the phone’s front design, the listing on Google Play Console also confirms some key specs, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8/12GB of RAM.
We have yet to learn more about the phone’s camera configuration and battery size, but we have no doubt that more information about the Moto G64 will emerge in the coming weeks.
