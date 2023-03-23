Motorola’s upcoming Moto G53s shows up on Google Play Console
The next Motorola affordable smartphone has just popped up on the Google Play Console, which means that it’s safe to assume it’s real. The Moto G53s is most likely a variations of the regular Moto G53 model that was debuted back in December.
Unfortunately, the fact that the phone is now listed on the Google Play Console doesn’t provide us with too much information about what’s actually inside the Moto G53s. Actually, there are two important details that we’ve learned from the mentioned listing (via GizmoChina), which are mainly related to the phone’s hardware and display.
Apart from these details, there’s not much else revealed by the listing. The phone will, of course, ship with Android 13 on board, but that’s all we know so far. In comparison, the regular Moto G53 is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, couple with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal memory.
Since the phone has already been listed on the Google Play Console, it won’t be long until Motorola makes it official. We have yet to learn where exactly the company plans to launch the Moto G53s, but judging by its name, it’s probably going to be introduced in several emerging Asian markets.
First off, it appears that the Moto G53s will be equipped with a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, which is typically used inside the cheapest Android smartphones. Additionally, we now know that the phone’s display supports HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and that it will pack 4GB RAM.
Perhaps the Moto G53s will feature the same HD+ display as the regular model, which comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. As far as the camera goes, the Moto G53 packs a dual-camera setup (50MP+2MP), so theoretically these should be the minimum specs for the Moto G53s camera configuration.
