Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Motorola’s upcoming Moto G53s shows up on Google Play Console

Motorola
@cosminvasile
Motorola’s upcoming Moto G53s shows up on Google Play Console
The next Motorola affordable smartphone has just popped up on the Google Play Console, which means that it’s safe to assume it’s real. The Moto G53s is most likely a variations of the regular Moto G53 model that was debuted back in December.

Unfortunately, the fact that the phone is now listed on the Google Play Console doesn’t provide us with too much information about what’s actually inside the Moto G53s. Actually, there are two important details that we’ve learned from the mentioned listing (via GizmoChina), which are mainly related to the phone’s hardware and display.

First off, it appears that the Moto G53s will be equipped with a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, which is typically used inside the cheapest Android smartphones. Additionally, we now know that the phone’s display supports HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and that it will pack 4GB RAM.

Apart from these details, there’s not much else revealed by the listing. The phone will, of course, ship with Android 13 on board, but that’s all we know so far. In comparison, the regular Moto G53 is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, couple with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal memory.

Perhaps the Moto G53s will feature the same HD+ display as the regular model, which comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. As far as the camera goes, the Moto G53 packs a dual-camera setup (50MP+2MP), so theoretically these should be the minimum specs for the Moto G53s camera configuration.

Since the phone has already been listed on the Google Play Console, it won’t be long until Motorola makes it official. We have yet to learn where exactly the company plans to launch the Moto G53s, but judging by its name, it’s probably going to be introduced in several emerging Asian markets.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless