Press renders of Motorola's next budget 5G phone have leaked
Here's what the budget Motorola Moto G50 5G looks like
Arriving courtesy of Nieuwe Mobiel, the marketing images in question corroborate leaked live images of the phone and show off a design that’s consistent with what Motorola has offered on recent devices like the Moto G30 and Moto G10.
Leaked information points towards the presence of a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera too. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the selfie camera’s specifications, but we do know where it’ll sit.
Motorola has selected a 90Hz 6.5-inch notched panel surrounded by slim side bezels and a noticeably thick chin. Of course, the front-facing camera sits inside the notch, just below the in-ear speaker.
A release date hasn’t leaked, but the sheer number of leaks suggest Motorola could announce the Moto G50 5G pretty soon, so the phone could be available as early as next month.
When it does eventually hit shelves, a retail price of around €230 in Europe is to be expected. That’d make it a bit more expensive than the €180 Moto G30, but still very affordable and by far the cheapest 5G phone in Motorola’s lineup.
When it does eventually hit shelves, a retail price of around €230 in Europe is to be expected. That’d make it a bit more expensive than the €180 Moto G30, but still very affordable and by far the cheapest 5G phone in Motorola’s lineup.