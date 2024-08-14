The Moto G45 5G leaks out as Motorola's next low-cost phone with a sharp screen and premium design





These show the upcoming mid-ranger in two "brilliant" colors (blue and green) and a Viva Magenta shade that's arguably even snazzier. The three unquestionably eye-catching paint jobs are complemented by a vegan leather finish that was representative for These show the upcoming mid-ranger in two "brilliant" colors (blue and green) and a Viva Magenta shade that's arguably even snazzier. The three unquestionably eye-catching paint jobs are complemented by a vegan leather finish that was representative for Motorola 's more premium and expensive devices until fairly recently.





Believe it or not, this thing is expected to cost just around 15,000 rupees in India, which currently converts to less than $200. If true, that probably means the 5G-enabled Moto G45 will set you back no more than €200 in Europe while having slim to no chances of ever seeing daylight stateside.









The somewhat chunky screen bezels (especially that chin) and the rumored HD+ resolution of the G45's 6.5-inch display should make it abundantly clear right off the bat that you're dealing with a humbler (and cheaper) handset than the aforementioned G85.





But incredibly enough, that 6.5-inch LCD panel is also tipped to support 120Hz refresh rate technology, which is either wrong... or an absolutely bonkers feature for such an ultra-affordable device.





The rest of today's leaked specs are not bad either, mind you, including a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and a primary 50MP camera paired with an admittedly modest 2MP depth sensor on the back of the Moto G45 5G.



