The Moto G45 5G leaks out as Motorola's next low-cost phone with a sharp screen and premium design
Up Next:
If you think Motorola's product portfolio is overly convoluted and hard to understand now, wait until the company unveils the freshly leaked Moto G45 5G. This is not to be confused with last year's Moto G54 5G, sporting a fairly similar design to the newer and obviously higher-end Moto G85 5G in a set of undoubtedly legit high-quality renders.
These show the upcoming mid-ranger in two "brilliant" colors (blue and green) and a Viva Magenta shade that's arguably even snazzier. The three unquestionably eye-catching paint jobs are complemented by a vegan leather finish that was representative for Motorola's more premium and expensive devices until fairly recently.
Believe it or not, this thing is expected to cost just around 15,000 rupees in India, which currently converts to less than $200. If true, that probably means the 5G-enabled Moto G45 will set you back no more than €200 in Europe while having slim to no chances of ever seeing daylight stateside.
The somewhat chunky screen bezels (especially that chin) and the rumored HD+ resolution of the G45's 6.5-inch display should make it abundantly clear right off the bat that you're dealing with a humbler (and cheaper) handset than the aforementioned G85.
But incredibly enough, that 6.5-inch LCD panel is also tipped to support 120Hz refresh rate technology, which is either wrong... or an absolutely bonkers feature for such an ultra-affordable device.
The rest of today's leaked specs are not bad either, mind you, including a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and a primary 50MP camera paired with an admittedly modest 2MP depth sensor on the back of the Moto G45 5G.
If this all proves accurate (and that's still a big if), Motorola could have a mighty contender for the title of best budget 5G phone in the world on its hands, which would definitely make it easier to excuse the company's undoubtedly confusing branding scheme and launch schedule. By the way, we don't yet know when the Moto G45 is supposed to be released, but we're expecting that to happen sooner rather than later.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: