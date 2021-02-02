Motorola to position Moto G series as Galaxy A competitor with branding refresh
The Moto G10 and Moto G100, plus everything in between
Lenovo-owned Motorola is looking to position the growing Moto G line as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy A series, TechnikNews has revealed in a new report this morning.
The cheapest model in 2021 will be known as the Moto G10. Sitting above that is going to be the Moto G20 and Moto G30. A range-topping Moto G100, which is set to be a rebranded Moto Edge S, is also in the works.
Motorola has more models in the pipeline that presumably fill in the branding gaps, though this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Ultimately, the move could help the brand, which has struggled in recent times to grow its presence, drastically expand sales.