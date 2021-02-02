Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Motorola Android

Motorola to position Moto G series as Galaxy A competitor with branding refresh

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 02, 2021, 5:44 AM
Motorola to position Moto G series as Galaxy A competitor with branding refresh
The Moto G series has been a massive success ever since it was introduced in 2013 and after nine generations of devices Motorola is planning an update to the way it brands the affordable phones.

The Moto G10 and Moto G100, plus everything in between 


Lenovo-owned Motorola is looking to position the growing Moto G line as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy A series, TechnikNews has revealed in a new report this morning.

Future Moto G smartphones will include double and triple-digit numbers in their names, therefore allowing for a much more extensive lineup of devices covering a range of price points.

The cheapest model in 2021 will be known as the Moto G10. Sitting above that is going to be the Moto G20 and Moto G30. A range-topping Moto G100, which is set to be a rebranded Moto Edge S, is also in the works.

Motorola has more models in the pipeline that presumably fill in the branding gaps, though this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Ultimately, the move could help the brand, which has struggled in recent times to grow its presence, drastically expand sales.

Whether or not this new branding will be consistent across international markets is unclear. In the US, Motorola has avoided the use of numbers with recent releases, and in India there’s a chance the Moto G10 will be known as the Moto G10 Power.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple doesn't seem too impressed with Galaxy S21's new and improved in-display fingerprint reader
Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless