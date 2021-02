Motorola to position Moto G series as Galaxy A competitor with branding refresh

The Moto G10 and Moto G100, plus everything in between

TechnikNews

The Moto G series has been a massive success ever since it was introduced in 2013 and after nine generations of devices Motorola is planning an update to the way it brands the affordable phones.Lenovo-owned Motorola is looking to position the growing Moto G line as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy A series,has revealed in a new report this morning.Future Moto G smartphones will include double and triple-digit numbers in their names, therefore allowing for a much more extensive lineup of devices covering a range of price points.The cheapest model in 2021 will be known as the Moto G10. Sitting above that is going to be the Moto G20 and Moto G30. A range-topping Moto G100, which is set to be a rebranded Moto Edge S , is also in the works.Motorola has more models in the pipeline that presumably fill in the branding gaps, though this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Ultimately, the move could help the brand, which has struggled in recent times to grow its presence, drastically expand sales.Whether or not this new branding will be consistent across international markets is unclear. In the US, Motorola has avoided the use of numbers with recent releases, and in India there’s a chance the Moto G10 will be known as the Moto G10 Power.