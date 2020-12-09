iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Motorola Android

Motorola has even more budget phones in the pipeline

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 09, 2020, 6:12 AM
Motorola has even more budget phones in the pipeline
The Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Stylus (2021) are set for release next quarter alongside an unnamed Moto G model codenamed Nio. As it turns out, those aren’t the only Motorola devices in the pipeline.

The first phone is codenamed Motorola Capri 


The first additional model that's in the works, as uncovered by TechnikNews, is codenamed ‘Capri’ and uses the model number XT-2127. In terms of specifications, it most likely includes Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 460.

The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although Motorola has a long history of offering microSD card support. Whether or not more expensive versions with extra storage and RAM are planned is unconfirmed.

On the outside, users can expect to find a notched screen that runs at 60Hz and offers an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. An 8-megapixel selfie camera sits above it.

Speaking of the cameras, a 48-megapixel main shooter is on the cards for the rear. Motorola is expected to add an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera too.

Completing the package will be Android 11 and NFC. Dual-SIM support is also in the works.

The second phone is codenamed Motorola Capri Plus


The second device Motorola is developing goes by the codename 'Capri Plus,' or 'Caprip' for short. It retains the display’s HD+ resolution but ups the refresh rate to a smooth 90Hz.

The camera is on track to receive an upgrade too. Specifically, a 64-megapixel sensor will be included alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, a different 2-megapixel depth sensor, and the 2-megapixel macro camera used on the basic model. The selfie camera will offer a 13-megapixel resolution.

Lastly, while the chipset of this smartphone is unknown, there will be two storage options at launch — 4/64GB and 6/128GB.

