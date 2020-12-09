Motorola has even more budget phones in the pipeline
The first phone is codenamed Motorola Capri
The first additional model that's in the works, as uncovered by TechnikNews, is codenamed ‘Capri’ and uses the model number XT-2127. In terms of specifications, it most likely includes Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 460.
On the outside, users can expect to find a notched screen that runs at 60Hz and offers an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. An 8-megapixel selfie camera sits above it.
Speaking of the cameras, a 48-megapixel main shooter is on the cards for the rear. Motorola is expected to add an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera too.
Completing the package will be Android 11 and NFC. Dual-SIM support is also in the works.
The second device Motorola is developing goes by the codename 'Capri Plus,' or 'Caprip' for short. It retains the display’s HD+ resolution but ups the refresh rate to a smooth 90Hz.
The camera is on track to receive an upgrade too. Specifically, a 64-megapixel sensor will be included alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, a different 2-megapixel depth sensor, and the 2-megapixel macro camera used on the basic model. The selfie camera will offer a 13-megapixel resolution.
Lastly, while the chipset of this smartphone is unknown, there will be two storage options at launch — 4/64GB and 6/128GB.
Completing the package will be Android 11 and NFC. Dual-SIM support is also in the works.
The second phone is codenamed Motorola Capri Plus
The second device Motorola is developing goes by the codename 'Capri Plus,' or 'Caprip' for short. It retains the display’s HD+ resolution but ups the refresh rate to a smooth 90Hz.
The camera is on track to receive an upgrade too. Specifically, a 64-megapixel sensor will be included alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, a different 2-megapixel depth sensor, and the 2-megapixel macro camera used on the basic model. The selfie camera will offer a 13-megapixel resolution.
Lastly, while the chipset of this smartphone is unknown, there will be two storage options at launch — 4/64GB and 6/128GB.